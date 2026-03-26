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Beyond Circulation: Stair Solutions for Small-Footprint Living in Asia

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In many high-density cities across Asia, the staircase is often treated as a necessary evil. Whether in apartment buildings, private homes, or retail interiors, it is frequently hidden, tucked away, or pushed to the margins—an element to be minimized so more area can be given to "usable" space. Yet as density intensifies and square footage becomes increasingly scarce, architects and designers are forced to rethink this vertical puzzle.

The question shifts from how to conceal the staircase to how to make it work harder: can it become a productive addition to the interior—an architectural device that does more than connect levels, performing dual (or multiple) duties rather than simply consuming floor area?

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Jonathan Yeung
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Cite: Jonathan Yeung. "Beyond Circulation: Stair Solutions for Small-Footprint Living in Asia" 26 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039958/beyond-circulation-stair-solutions-for-small-footprint-living-in-asia> ISSN 0719-8884

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