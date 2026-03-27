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Architectures of the Gaze: 25 Viewpoints for Experiencing the Landscape

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  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Viewpoints are structures designed for observing the landscape from elevated positions. Set within natural settings or urban environments, they act as devices that organize the gaze and establish a direct relationship between the body and the territory. At this threshold between observer and landscape, viewpoints can take on a wide range of configurations, from subtle gestures to monumental structures, always responding to their specific context. Regardless of scale, they are — to some extent — attempts to domesticate vastness: precise framings that make legible what, without mediation, might otherwise appear as excess.

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It is precisely this act of mediation that transforms the experience of observing. Upon reaching a privileged vantage point, the body shifts not only in space but also in its perception of itself. The breadth of the visual field and the vastness of the landscape highlight the relationship between the individual and the scale of the territory, fostering an expanded awareness of one’s surroundings. Between horizon and body, the viewpoint establishes a possible measure: it does not reduce the landscape, but frames it, allowing the gaze to move across it, to comprehend it, and, for a few moments, to inhabit it.

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Camilla Ghisleni
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Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Architectures of the Gaze: 25 Viewpoints for Experiencing the Landscape" [Arquiteturas do olhar: 25 mirantes para experienciar a paisagem] 27 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039936/architectures-of-the-gaze-25-viewpoints-for-experiencing-the-landscape> ISSN 0719-8884

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