Shenzhen Meishajian Viewing Platform / line+ studio

Shenzhen, China
Architects: line+ studio
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Yu Bai
Lead Architects: Meng Fanhao
- Category: Landscape Architecture
- Design Team: Xing Shu, Han Yuyan, Xu Hao, Xu Yifan, Li Renjie
- On Site Architect: Xing Shu
- Structural Consultant: AND Office / Zhang Zhun, Hu Xiaojie
- Mep Consultant: ZZ Architectural Design & Consulting
- Lighting Consultant: TJAD-Architectural Lighting Studio
- General Contractor: Shenzhen Zhonghe Construction Co., Ltd.
- Uhpc Contractor: Zhejiang Jianxin Decoration Co., Ltd.
- Signage Design: SURE Design
- Client: People’s Government of Yantian District, Shenzhen
Text description provided by the architects. At 753 meters above sea level, Meishajian is the third-highest peak in Shenzhen, characterized by steep trails, exposed bedrock, and fragile soils shaped by erosion. The site attracts many hikers but presents significant challenges for construction due to its altitude, terrain, and limited accessibility. The project brief called for an observation station to provide rest, shelter, and viewing space while minimizing environmental impact.