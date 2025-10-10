Shenzhen Meishajian Viewing Platform / line+ studio

+ 34

Category: Landscape Architecture

Design Team: Xing Shu, Han Yuyan, Xu Hao, Xu Yifan, Li Renjie

On Site Architect: Xing Shu

Structural Consultant: AND Office / Zhang Zhun, Hu Xiaojie

Mep Consultant: ZZ Architectural Design & Consulting

Lighting Consultant: TJAD-Architectural Lighting Studio

General Contractor: Shenzhen Zhonghe Construction Co., Ltd.

Uhpc Contractor: Zhejiang Jianxin Decoration Co., Ltd.

Signage Design: SURE Design

Client: People’s Government of Yantian District, Shenzhen

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. At 753 meters above sea level, Meishajian is the third-highest peak in Shenzhen, characterized by steep trails, exposed bedrock, and fragile soils shaped by erosion. The site attracts many hikers but presents significant challenges for construction due to its altitude, terrain, and limited accessibility. The project brief called for an observation station to provide rest, shelter, and viewing space while minimizing environmental impact.