World
Shenzhen Meishajian Viewing Platform / line+ studio

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Landscape Architecture
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: line+ studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yu Bai
  • Lead Architects: Meng Fanhao
  • Design Team: Xing Shu, Han Yuyan, Xu Hao, Xu Yifan, Li Renjie
  • On Site Architect: Xing Shu
  • Structural Consultant: AND Office / Zhang Zhun, Hu Xiaojie
  • Mep Consultant: ZZ Architectural Design & Consulting
  • Lighting Consultant: TJAD-Architectural Lighting Studio
  • General Contractor: Shenzhen Zhonghe Construction Co., Ltd.
  • Uhpc Contractor: Zhejiang Jianxin Decoration Co., Ltd.
  • Signage Design: SURE Design
  • Client: People’s Government of Yantian District, Shenzhen
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
Shenzhen Meishajian Viewing Platform / line+ studio - Image 2 of 39
© Yu Bai

Text description provided by the architects. At 753 meters above sea level, Meishajian is the third-highest peak in Shenzhen, characterized by steep trails, exposed bedrock, and fragile soils shaped by erosion. The site attracts many hikers but presents significant challenges for construction due to its altitude, terrain, and limited accessibility. The project brief called for an observation station to provide rest, shelter, and viewing space while minimizing environmental impact.

Landscape Architecture China
© Yu Bai

