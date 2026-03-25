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Negotiating Boundaries: Climate and the Building Envelope in Central American Architecture

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In temperate and cold climates, architecture typically begins with a defensive gesture. The building envelope is a sealed boundary designed to resist the exterior environment through insulation, vapor barriers, and mechanical control. In cold countries like Canada, where winter temperatures can plunge well below freezing, airtightness is not a luxury. In this context, buildings must resist the exterior environment entirely to maintain interior comfort. However, in Central America, a region spanning from Belize to Panama, architectural logic shifts from exclusion to negotiation. In this region, the envelope is not a wall of defense but a specialized filter.

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The primary driver of this shift is thermal stability. In lowland cities like Panama City or Managua, monthly average temperatures fluctuate narrowly between 23°C and 35°C. In highland areas, such as Tegucigalpa or Guatemala City, the range sits between 15°C and 30°C. This consistency eliminates the need to buffer extreme thermal swings or survive life-threatening freezing temperatures. There is no prolonged winter to resist, no dramatic fluctuation to mitigate, and the climate is persistently warm.

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Moises Carrasco
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Cite: Moises Carrasco. "Negotiating Boundaries: Climate and the Building Envelope in Central American Architecture" 25 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039856/negotiating-boundaries-climate-and-the-building-envelope-in-central-american-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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