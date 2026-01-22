Henning Larsen Proposes a "Learning Village" to Expand the Glyvra School in the Faroe Islands

Save this picture! Henning Larsen Glyvra School. Image © Plomp

Danish architecture studio Henning Larsen has been selected to redesign and expand Glyvra School in the Faroe Islands, proposing a landscape-driven educational campus that responds directly to the region's topography and climate. Conceived as a "learning village," the project rethinks the role of the school in a small coastal community, positioning architecture and outdoor space as integral parts of everyday learning. Commissioned by Runavík Municipality and developed in collaboration with engineering firm Ramboll, the project will be delivered in multiple phases to ensure the school remains fully operational throughout construction, with new facilities completed and occupied before existing structures are renovated or removed.

Covering approximately 10,000 square meters, the expanded Glyvra School will accommodate 500 students, including preschool, middle school, after-school programs, and special education. The project includes the adaptive reuse of Heimistovufjósið, a historic barn built in the 1950s by Faroese architect Niels Pauli Hansen, which will house a new music school. The intervention preserves the building's original proportions, materials, and architectural character while introducing contemporary teaching spaces, rehearsal rooms, and a concert hall.

Located between a fjord and a mountain, the proposal organizes the school as a cluster of interconnected volumes that follow the site's natural slopes, preserving much of the existing terrain while drawing green spaces into the heart of the campus. Classrooms, shared learning areas, and circulation spaces are oriented to maximize daylight, provide shelter from wind, and frame views toward the surrounding landscape. Rather than separating interior and exterior environments, the buildings are designed to extend outward into the terrain, creating a continuous spatial flow that supports movement, play, and informal learning throughout the day.

Outdoor spaces are conceived as active learning environments, designed for year-round use despite the Faroe Islands' challenging climate. Sheltered play zones, varied planting, and natural wind protection enable a range of activities, from hands-on exploration to social interaction. Art installations and activity areas are embedded within the landscape to support wellbeing, sensory engagement, and creativity for students aged 5 to 12, reinforcing the role of nature as both setting and pedagogical tool.

In addition to its educational program, the campus is designed to function as a shared community resource for the village of Glyvrar. Landscaped courtyards, pedestrian routes leading to the beach, and facilities for sauna and sea swimming are integrated into a network of recreational paths intended for use by both students and local residents. Through these shared amenities, the school aims to extend its presence beyond school hours, operating as a social and cultural anchor within the village.

