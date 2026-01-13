A Responsible Addition: HIMACS Shapes Achieve SCS Certification for Recycled Content

In a balance of aesthetics, performance, and versatility, HIMACS shows a solid surface material of choice for many architects and designers. Taking a further step forward, the entire range of standard HIMACS sinks and basins is now officially SCS certified, containing a minimum of 8% pre-consumer recycled content. This certification enhances the material's technical and visual appeal by providing a more sustainable option without compromising quality or functionality.

From bathroom vanities with integrated basins to kitchen islands with flush-mounted sinks, HIMACS shapes offer a seamless balance of style and function. Each component integrates effortlessly with the surrounding HIMACS surface, creating a continuous, grout-free finish that is both elegant and easy to maintain.

HIMACS is a solid surface material that can be molded into virtually any shape. It is widely used in architectural and interior applications, including sculptural and high-performance wall cladding, as well as kitchen, bathroom, and furniture surfaces across commercial, residential, and public space projects. Composed of minerals, acrylic, and natural pigments, HIMACS delivers a smooth, nonporous, and visually seamless surface that meets quality, aesthetics, fabrication, functionality, and hygiene—with significant advantages over conventional materials. Offering limitless possibilities for surfacing solutions and inspiring creative minds around the world, Zaha Hadid, Jean Nouvel, Rafael Moneo, Karim Rashid, Marcel Wanders, and David Chipperfield, among others, have completed various projects using HIMACS.

Nonporous, hygienic, and free from silica and VOC emissions, HIMACS adapts to a wide range of applications, including also hospitality and healthcare environments. Its warm, silky feel provides a refined tactile experience, enhancing user comfort, while its seamless finish helps prevent the buildup of dirt, mold, and bacteria.

In addition to its collection of precast basins and sinks, HIMACS offers expanded design possibilities through thermoformable sheets, allowing designers to explore organic curves and fluid geometries—ideal for creating distinctive, bespoke interiors. Its extensive color palette includes a wide range of options with recycled content, providing added flexibility for those seeking to balance creative freedom with material responsibility. Moreover, the material's durability, repairability, and reusability help extend the lifespan of each installation.

LX Hausys made solid surface history with the introduction of HIMACS Ultra-Thermoforming—a pioneering formulation that pushes the boundaries of solid surface shaping with 30% greater thermoplastic capability. In addition, HIMACS Intense Ultra represents a groundbreaking advancement, combining the benefits of Intense Color Technology with Ultra-Thermoforming. Furthermore, HIMACS Alpine White—along with a wide selection of additional colors—is now available with SCS-certified pre-consumer recycled content, offering a more sustainable product choice.

HIMACS employs a simple heating process to enable three-dimensional thermoplastic forming, allowing for visually seamless designs and a virtually limitless range of colors. Select shades also feature a unique translucency when exposed to light. While HIMACS is nearly as durable as stone, it can be fabricated much like wood—it can be sawn, routed, drilled, or sanded. It is manufactured using next-generation thermal cure technology. The high temperatures reached during the production process set HIMACS apart from other solid surface materials, resulting in a denser surface that is stronger, more uniform, and more durable, with enhanced resistance and superior thermoforming performance.

HIMACS does not absorb moisture, is highly resistant to staining, and is easy to clean, maintain, and repair. It delivers a surface free from harmful substances such as silica, formaldehyde, VOC emissions, and nanoparticles.

Numerous internationally recognized certifications attest to the quality of HIMACS in terms of environmental commitment, hygiene, and fire resistance. Notably, HIMACS was the first solid surface material on the market to receive official European Technical Approval (ETA) for façades, awarded for the Alpine White S728 color. With SCS certification now covering all HIMACS sinks and basins, specifiers can make informed choices supported by third-party verification, enabling a more conscious approach to design without sacrificing performance or aesthetics.

Explore the full collection of shapes with 8% SCS-certified recycled content here.