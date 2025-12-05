Pantone Selects Soft White “Cloud Dancer” as the Color of the Year 2026

Save this picture! Color of the Year 2026 "Cloud Dancer". Image Courtesy of Pantone

Pantone Color Institute has introduced PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer as the Color of the Year 2026, a soft white selected for its understated presence and sense of visual calm. The hue, described as balanced and airy, appears against a broader cultural context in which designers and creatives are reassessing the role of clarity, simplicity, and spatial quietude. Framed as a color that resembles a blank canvas, Cloud Dancer signals a renewed interest in environments that support reflection and measured creativity rather than constant acceleration.

In announcing the selection, the Pantone Color Institute highlights the growing desire to step back from overstimulation and to create conditions that encourage focus. Cloud Dancer is presented as a hue that softens visual noise, allowing for moments of pause within both physical and digital landscapes. Its neutral quality aligns with current conversations around designing spaces, architectural, interior, or graphic, that accommodate shifting expectations around rest, attentiveness, and mental well-being.

At this time of transformation, when we are reimagining our future and our place in the world, PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer is a discrete hue offering a promise of clarity. The cacophony that surrounds us has become overwhelming, making it harder to hear the voices of our inner selves. A conscious statement of simplification, Cloud Dancer enhances our focus, providing release from the distraction of external influences. - Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute.

To accompany the 2026 edition, Pantone is launching a creative initiative inviting artists from various fields to interpret the color through new works. The program aims to explore the many ways Cloud Dancer can be translated across disciplines, from graphics and illustration to fashion and object design. The first collaboration features illustrator and visual artist Emiliano Ponzi, who has produced a limited-edition tote bag that incorporates the color through his conceptual visual language. Additional artist commissions are expected to follow, reflecting the diverse ways the hue may be taken up across design fields.

Read on to discover 6 projects that use a color palette similar to Pantone's 2026 Color of the Year.