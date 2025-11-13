World Architecture Festival 2025: Day Two Winners Announced

Save this picture! Central Station Sydney by Woods Bagot in collaboration with John McAslan + Partners in Sydney, Australia. Image © Trevor Mein

The second round of award winners of the 2025 World Architecture Festival (WAF) has been announced, following Day Two of the world's largest international live-judged architectural event, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida.

In total, the three-day festival will see over 460 live pitches from the 2025 finalists, presented to more than 160 international judges. Today has seen shortlisted projects from around the world compete for 21 award categories within Completed Buildings, Future Projects, and Interiors. Award winners include OMA, Sordo Madaleno, Studio Arthur Casas, and NIKKEN SEKKEI.

Completed Buildings