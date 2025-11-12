World Architecture Festival 2025: Day One Winners Announced

Save this picture! FK Kindergarten and Nursery by HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no shiro. Image © Ryuji Inoue

The first award winners of the 2025 World Architecture Festival (WAF) have been announced, following Day One of the world's largest international live-judged architectural event, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida.

In total, the three-day festival will see over 460 live pitches from the 2025 finalists in front of over 160 international judges. Today has seen shortlisted projects from around the world compete for 22 award categories within Completed Buildings, Future Projects, and Interiors. Award winners include WOW Architects, BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, Batlleiroig, and Perkins&Will.

The first categories revealed were Completed Buildings, Future Projects, and Interiors, showcasing a diverse range of works that highlight innovation, social impact, and architectural vision across scales and contexts.