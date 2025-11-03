Building Less: ArchDaily’s November Editorial Focus

Save this picture! Chazal School Renovation and Playground Transformation / MULTIPLE Architecture & Urbanism. Photo © Bruno Dias Ventura

As the late urban planner Jaime Lerner once argued, the future of architecture lies not in building new cities but in updating those that already exist. In a world where resources are finite and urban space is increasingly saturated, his statement feels more urgent than ever. It calls for architects to look inward, to rethink what truly needs to be built, and to recognize the creative potential of what is already there. Within the constraints of existing structures lies an opportunity to design differently: to repair, adapt, and reuse. Or, as French poet Louis Aragon would have it, to reinvent the past to see the beauty of the future.

This month, ArchDaily explores Building Less: Rethink, Reuse, Renovate, Repurpose, a theme that examines the growing shift in architecture toward working with what already exists. As urban spaces grow denser and land becomes scarce, architects are rethinking the impulse to build anew. Instead, they are extending the life of existing structures, embracing retrofit and adaptive reuse as strategies for sustainability and creativity. The question guiding this exploration is simple, yet urgent: How can architecture redefine urban futures by building less?

The coverage will look at how architects are transforming disused infrastructures into spaces for public life, how technology is helping uncover hidden layers within existing buildings, and how open-source tools are helping communities preserve their heritage. It will explore the reuse of industrial sites and sports venues, the adaptation of historical typologies, and the challenge of navigating codes and costs that still favor new construction over reuse. Across all these examples lies a shared ethos: that preservation, adaptation, and innovation are not opposites, but complementary forces shaping the cities of tomorrow.

As the industry faces growing environmental and social pressures, new questions emerge: What are the real ecological gains of renovating rather than rebuilding? How can technology and policy align to make adaptive reuse not only viable but desirable? And what happens to our idea of progress when architecture chooses to preserve instead of replace?

This month's coverage invites readers to reconsider the notion of growth in architecture. From reactivating ghost buildings to reclaiming the overlooked potential of urban voids, "building less" offers a new way forward, one rooted in care, continuity, and imagination.

