'All Architecture is Water Architecture': Eva Franch i Gilabert, Mireia Luzárraga and Alejandro Muiño on Catalonia's Pavilion in Venice

Save this picture! Water Parliaments / Eva Franch i Gilabert, Mireia Luzárraga & Alejandro Muiño. Image © Flavio Coddou

As part of the collateral events of the 2025 Venice Architecture Biennale, the Institut Ramon Llull presents the project "Water Parliaments: Projective Ecosocial Architectures", bringing together the waters of Lleida, Girona, Tarragona, Barcelona, Valencia, the Balearic Islands, and beyond to address the water crisis as an interconnected ecosocial, cultural, and political issue. Framing architecture as a tool for critical speculation and collective action, the project advocates for the imagining of future scenarios grounded in coexistence—interweaving the human and non-human, the natural and artificial, the technological and vernacular, the global and the local.

+ 27

Aiming to cultivate a collective awareness of water as an active participant in architecture, politics, and environmental care, the initiative—curated, designed, and led by Eva Franch i Gilabert, Mireia Luzárraga, and Alejandro Muiño—invites reflection on the urgent need for cross-disciplinary, forward-looking approaches to water governance, architecture, terraforming, and urban development. As the curators state: