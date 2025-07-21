Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Which Layer Remains? Restoration, Identity, and Contemporary Design in Spain

Which Layer Remains? Restoration, Identity, and Contemporary Design in Spain

The theorist André Corboz, known for his contributions to the critical reading of territory, proposes that the cities should be understood as a palimpsest. That is, a surface continuously rewritten, where traces of previous layers remain visible even after successive interventions. For him, the city is not a static entity, but an organism in constant transformation, where historical, functional, and symbolic layers overlap. This is why working on restoration or rehabilitation projects for historical buildings is particularly complex, requiring careful thought about the approach to be taken: should extensions and renovations seek complete coherence with the original language, or assert themselves as architectural expressions of their own time?

Which Layer Remains? Restoration, Identity, and Contemporary Design in Spain - Image 5 of 11
Convento de San Andrés Restoration / Sánchez Gil Arquitectos. Image © Fernando Sánchez Cuadrado
Eduardo Souza
