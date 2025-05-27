Abdelmoneim Mustafa: How the Father of Sudanese Modernism Navigated Modernity and Tradition, Progress and Decolonialism

Save this picture! El Ikhwa Building, Khartoum / Abdelmoneim Mustafa (perspective adjusted). Image © Ahmed Osman

Little has been written about the work of Abdelmoneim Mustafa, one of the most respected architects in his homeland of Sudan and a pioneer in his profession in the mid-twentieth century. Esra Akcan, who made extensive research of his work with a team in Sudan during a small window of opportunity between 2019 and 2021, laments this lack of recognition thus, "How could someone as gifted as Moneim Mustafa… designer of some of the most exciting mid-century modernist buildings anywhere, be so neglected, so ignored out of Sudan, that to this day there is no internationally accessible publication in his name." Akcan's writings, coupled with the personal blog of Hashim Khalifa, who trained under Mustafa, shed light on his extensive legacy.

To understand his work in context, an appreciation of historical events in Khartoum is necessary. At the end of the nineteenth century, British rule over Sudan began after a short period of self-rule, which began after the ouster of the Ottoman Egyptians. The Ottoman fortified capital of Khartoum lay in ruins, its inhabitants having moved to the military capital across the river, Omdurman. No sooner had British rule begun than the construction of a new capital commence on the ruins of the old Khartoum. This was to be an orderly city with a gridiron plan and diagonals, the purpose of which was military, with anecdotes attesting to mounted heavy guns at major crossroads in the early days of the city.

Colonialist thought informed much of the design of the city. Buildings would be spaced out with ample outdoor space to encourage air flow, and the use of verandahs was encouraged, all based on a fear of the harsh sun and tropical diseases. Segregation between the European arrivals and the native population was enforced. Omdurman, on the other hand, continued to develop more organically with local methods. Mud-brick was the main construction material, streets were narrow, and buildings were positioned close to each other. The cities' contrasting characters were presented as examples of genius loci in Christian Norberg-Schulz's seminal book of the same name.

It was in this colonial context that Abdelmoneim Mustafa was born in 1930 in Omdurman. His academic abilities were recognised early, and he continued his education in one of three secondary schools set up by the British administration, before initially enrolling in engineering at the University of Khartoum. He then became one of the first three Sudanese to study architecture in the United Kingdom on a scholarship, graduating from the University of Leicester, as architecture was not yet a taught subject in Khartoum. The country was going through much change on his return to work at the Ministry of Public Works - Sudan had gained its independence in 1956, and an architecture department was set up in 1957.

Mustafa's approach to architecture is evident in the houses he designed for members of the newly independent nation's elite and other small buildings, an approach which can clearly be described as Modernist. His time in the UK would have coincided with the post-war reconstruction efforts and the Festival of Britain, all of which reinforced Modernism as the salient approach to architecture. However, also evident in his designs is a highly personal and contextual approach, far from being a wholesale import. Both Akcan and Khalifa stress this point.

A common feature amongst his works is a modular grid of reinforced concrete post-and-beam architecture, structuring a series of solids and voids. The 'verandah', an architectural tool of the colonial past in its efforts to protect the Europeans against the sun, is employed here, offering outdoor living spaces in tune with local cultural practices. Within the grid are occasional panels of perforated bricks or screens of metalwork, providing both shading from the sun and privacy for semi-outdoor spaces on the upper levels. This play with privacy is best seen at the Mansour Khalid House. Surrounded by a 2-meter-high wall creating a private outdoor space, part of the terrace is raised by a meter, offering the opportunity to engage with street life as is customary in traditional neighborhoods.

Mustafa's personal touch can be seen in his use of the reinforced concrete grid, both in plan and elevation, and his composition of finely balanced proportions. Khalifa likens this rigor to classical architecture. Closer inspection also shows a masterful use of concrete frame tectonics, where beams are jointed with projections and recesses, casting playful shadows. In the Concrete Laboratory at the University of Khartoum, fittingly designed by Mustafa, the roof beams project a small distance beyond the facade plane. With this building type requiring a smooth soffit, the beams are arranged as upstands, projecting upwards. Clerestory windows that provide appropriate lighting for the lab break the rectangular volume into a roof and a solid brick base.

Perhaps the most striking and memorable example of Mustafa's use of the grid is in the Elikhwa Building. Situated on a triangular site created by Atbara Street, one of the diagonals on Khartoum's street plan, the commercial building consists of shops on the ground and first floors and offices on the upper eight stories. A loggia at street level provides a shaded walkway, typical of other buildings in central Khartoum. However, the building grid is oriented North-South along the main city grid, creating a stepped facade along the diagonal street. The grid continues on the elevation. Projecting balconies provide shading, but their orientation alternates between floors, creating a dynamic facade and allowing air flow. Climatic responses, as used here, are another defining feature of the architect's approach.

Akcan recognizes the distinction between Abdelmoneim Mustafa's climatic response and those made by British architects during colonial times, when the challenge of building appropriately in the tropics was not missed. W. H. McLean was involved with the extension of Khartoum's initial gridiron plan, and his writings illustrate the attitudes of the time. Segregation of the population would offer protection from tropical epidemics, and protection from the harsh sun against white skin was paramount. Wide open spaces were necessary for the free circulation of air. Later, towards the mid-century, Tropical Modernism would be developed as a school of thought in Britain and its colonies - more sensitive but still with colonial beginnings.

Abdelmoneim Mustafa would make several corrections to the imported methods of climate control. There is a recognition that the local climate is hot and dry, not hot and humid. Outdoor spaces of various types were utilized to suit local functions. In proposals for higher education buildings, student dormitories included outside sleeping spaces. Campus masterplans shunned the vast open spaces between buildings, which would only invite the harsh sunlight. Instead, his compact campus plan allowed buildings to shelter each other, creating shaded walkways in between. This correct response to the climate was perhaps expected from a former dweller of Omdurman.

Mustafa's career was not limited to his time at the Public Works ministry and his small projects. He taught at the relatively new architecture department at the University of Khartoum, rising to become its first Sudanese head in the late 1960s. When Gaafer Nimeiry took power in 1969, his regime pushed for major building projects across the country, and Mustafa left the university to set up a consultancy firm to take on large projects. He collaborated with Doxiadis on a new masterplan for greater Khartoum and with Paolo Portoghesi on a new airport in Khartoum North, which remains unbuilt.

His climatically responsive building designs continued on a larger scale. In 1977, his office was commissioned to design the headquarters for the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), a multinational institution. Completed in 1980, the building is characterized by its facade of projecting precast panels resembling stacked cubes. Its narrow slits of windows were placed only on the return sides of the panels, sheltering them from the sun and offering oblique views between offices in the interior. A later project, the Sudan Development Corporation, also in Khartoum, continues this balance between natural light and shading. Also utilizing concrete panels, the windows here are long horizontal slots with those on the eastern and western facades also having a metal louvre for additional shading. The result is a carefully proportioned, monumental set of volumes.

Nimeiry's rule ended with a popular uprising in 1985. The regime that then took power in a coup in 1989 made life difficult for Abdelmoneim Mustafa, and he ended up emigrating. His firm continued without him, and it is thanks to some of its members (including Migdad Bannaga and Dina Yousif) that some of its archival material has been salvaged. Esra Akcan acted as liaison with the Canadian Centre for Architecture's project to digitize these drawings, noting the archive's poor and worsening condition. At the time of writing, the war in Sudan is only putting such heritage at more risk. Groups such as Docomomo's Sudan chapter are making small efforts in preservation (including fundraising for an awards program).

This article is part of an ArchDaily series called "Rediscovering Modernism in Africa." Many buildings from the Modern Movement in Africa are of high architectural quality. Despite being several decades old and historically important, they have only recently gained attention in international discussions. This series explores this rich history. As always, at ArchDaily, we greatly appreciate our readers' contributions. If you have a project you think should be featured, please submit your suggestions.