PILA Unveils Design for New Academic Building at Anatolia College in Thessaloniki

Save this picture! New Academic Building at ACT by PILA. Image Courtesy of PILA

PILA, an architecture studio based in Athens and New York, has released its design for a new educational building at Anatolia College, located in Thessaloniki, Greece. The project, which serves the institution's tertiary-level programs, was the result of an invited architectural competition. The project is part of the institution's long-term campus master plan and is intended to accommodate evolving academic needs while incorporating sustainable design strategies. The building is scheduled for completion by fall 2027 and is part of Anatolia College's broader efforts to expand its academic infrastructure and engage with the evolving landscape of higher education in Greece.

Anatolia College, with a history spanning over 140 years, operates across all levels of education, combining a strong local heritage with an international outlook. A new campus master plan by Bennetts Associates redefines the site as a unified and adaptable academic environment, prioritizing the enhancement of learning spaces and integration with the surrounding landscape. Within this framework, PILA's design for a new building at the University Division campus contributes to developing a cohesive academic ensemble. The new structure will join the Bissel Library, Constantinidis Hall, and West Hall to complete a group of four buildings arranged around a central green quadrangle, fostering community and interaction across the campus.

The design of the new building at Anatolia College emphasizes integration with the campus's natural landscape. Building on the site's existing character, the project incorporates a range of outdoor learning and gathering spaces, including open-air classrooms, relaxation areas, and an amphitheater. The building is conceived as a porous, freestanding structure that promotes continuity between indoor and outdoor environments. Its massing strategy includes landscaped voids and transitional zones that soften boundaries between spaces. A subtle inward curve at the ground floor facilitates movement from the central quad into the building, reinforcing spatial openness and permeability.

The building program is organized to meet the needs of contemporary higher education, providing a variety of adaptable spaces that support different modes of learning. The layout includes flexible amphitheaters with retractable seating and movable acoustic partitions to accommodate diverse teaching formats and public events; a media center located on the second floor, supporting digital learning and creative production; classrooms designed with optimized natural light, acoustic treatment, and lighting systems to ensure a comfortable learning environment; multi-purpose areas for project-based work, group collaboration, and individual study, contributing to a balanced and inclusive academic setting.

The building's exterior is designed to establish a strong presence on the quad while integrating with the adjacent structures. A system of rotating vertical panels modulates light and shadow across the façade, optimizing daylight penetration and minimizing glare and heat gain. This design strategy enhances energy efficiency and provides a range of visual connections between the interior and exterior spaces. The building allows for varying perspectives of the surrounding landscape, offering dynamic views throughout the day. At night, the illuminated interior of the building becomes a visible landmark, reinforcing its function as an academic center while contributing to the campus's overall identity.

