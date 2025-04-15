Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025

Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025

The 2025 edition of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival continues its tradition of merging large-scale contemporary art with music, transforming the Empire Polo Field into a dynamic landscape of immersive installations. Curated by Raffi Lehrer of Public Art Company (PAC) in collaboration with Goldenvoice Art Director Paul Clemente, this year's program explores themes of movement, illusion, and impermanence through newly commissioned works and returning artists. Since 2016, Coachella's art program has evolved into a multidisciplinary platform, with most of its production managed in-house and on-site. The 2025 festival runs across two weekends, April 11-13 and April 18-20. This year's edition includes three newly commissioned art installations in addition to the permanent and returning exhibits.

Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 5 of 44Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 2 of 44Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 3 of 44Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 4 of 44Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - More Images+ 39

Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 7 of 44
2025 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Installations. Image © Lance Gerber

The installations, ranging from structures that ripple in the wind to sculptures that dissolve in shifting light, aim to activate the environment, responding to the desert's rhythms, changing light, and the constant flow of festival-goers. In total, the 2025 edition features three new artworks and five returning participants, offering audiences art that functions both as a landmark and a public space. The new installations are Taffy, a spectacle featuring seven towering cylinders by Canadian designer Stephanie Lin, Le Grand Bouquet, a floral installation by French design collective Uchronia, and Take Flight, a group of 60-foot-high towers by the London-based studio of design duo Isabel Gibson and Helen Chesner.

Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 38 of 44
2025 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Installations. Image © Lance Gerber

Read on to discover both the new installations and the permanent ones, Transforming the desert landscape Into an immersive artistic and musical experience.

New Additions to Coachella's Art Program

Taffy / Stephanie Lin

Taffy is a site-responsive installation composed of seven cylindrical towers, each between 25 and 50 feet tall, wrapped in scalloped mesh that produces shifting moiré effects. Drawing from midcentury desert modernism, the towers' chromatic palette changes with sunlight, creating a temporal reading of the landscape. Beneath the structure, circular plywood benches offer shaded seating, framing the installation as both a visual landmark and social gathering space.

Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 5 of 44
Taffy / Stephanie Lin . Image © Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 17 of 44
Taffy / Stephanie Lin . Image © Lance Gerber

Le Grand Bouquet / Uchronia

Le Grand Bouquet is a 32-foot-tall inflatable floral structure referencing the desert's seasonal blooms through a composition of 19 luminous fabric flowers. Six smaller satellite bouquets expand the installation across the site, while petal-shaped seating invites passive interaction. With formal cues drawn from 1960s and '70s graphic design, the installation creates a playful, immersive environment that fosters moments of rest and collective enjoyment.

Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 21 of 44
Le Grand Bouquet / Uchronia . Image © Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 28 of 44
© Lance Gerber

Take Flight / Isabel + Helen

Take Flight consists of three 60-foot kinetic towers integrating custom turbines that respond to the prevailing winds of the Coachella Valley. Referencing early aviation design, the installation explores wind power as both a mechanical and aesthetic force. Additional wearable turbines and mobile components extend the installation's interactive potential. As daylight transitions to night, the project shifts from meditative to performative, highlighting the dynamic intersection of environmental systems, movement, and speculative design.

Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 3 of 44
Take Flight / Isabel + Helen . Image © Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 8 of 44
Take Flight / Isabel + Helen . Image © Lance Gerber

Installations from previous editions include Robert Bose's Balloon Chain, a large-scale kinetic sculpture composed of multiple expansive strands of helium-filled balloons that can reach over half a mile (800 meters) into the atmosphere. The Do LaB's interactive installations, Don Kennell's large-scale outdoor sculptures, and Spectra by NEWSUBSTANCE, a towering, perspective-shifting pavilion of light exploring the symbiotic relationship between illumination and landscape. The event also offers Raices Cultura cultural programming, which includes hands-on workshops, educational opportunities, and social gatherings in Coachella Valley.

Permanent Installations

"Sarbalé Ke" / Francis Kéré

Dr. Carreon Park, Indio
Installed: 2021

Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 42 of 44
Sarbalé Ke Pavilion / Kéré Architecture . Image Courtesy of Public Art Company

"Etherea" / Edoardo Tresoldi

Cesar Chavez and Sixth Streets, Coachella
Installed: 2018

Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 44 of 44
Etherea / Edoardo Tresoldi for the Coachella festival in 2018. Image © Roberto Conte

Mutts / Oana Stănescu

Miles Avenue Park, Indio
Installed: 2022

Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 41 of 44
Mutts by Oana Stănescu, courtesy of Coachella Valley Music Arts Festival. Image © Lou Mancilla

"Colossal Cacti" / Andrew Kovacs

Smurr Street and Miles Avenue, Indio
Installed: 2022

Save this picture!
Large-Scale Installations Transform the Desert Landscape at Coachella Music Festival 2025 - Image 43 of 44
"Colossal Cacti" / Andrew Kovacs. Image Courtesy of Public Art Company

Image gallery

