Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community

Save this picture! Dancing in the Sky / Morag Myerscough. Image © Lance Gerber

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has opened in Los Angeles with a selection of large-scale art installations curated by the Public Art Company in collaboration with Paul Clemente. The festival grounds at the Empire Polo Field have been reimagined with three newly commissioned works by a diverse group of artists, architects, and designers. Challenging conventional norms and experimenting with new technologies and artistic expressions, these temporary interventions are an invitation for playful exploration, connection, and contemplation, enhancing the festivalgoer’s experience.

According to Raffi Lehrer, the founder of Public Art Company and Curatorial Advisor for Coachella's art program, the aim of these installations is not to simply adorn the festival but “to create environments that provoke thought, evoke emotion, and encourage a shared experience among all attendees.” By collaborating with artists from different fields, the music festival gains a new perspective, opening up its grounds for experimentation and play.

+ 18

Read on to discover a selection of this year's Coachella installations along with their descriptions from the artists.

Monarchs: A House in Six Parts / HANNAH

+ 18

Monarchs: A House in Six Parts by HANNAH explores the fusion of 3D printing with traditional craftsmanship, presenting a series of pavilions that invite interaction and contemplation. This installation, a collaboration between Cornell University professors Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic, reimagines architectural design through the lens of digital fabrication and natural inspiration.

Dancing in the Sky / Morag Myerscough

+ 18

Dancing in the Sky by Morag Myerscough celebrates the joy of collective experience with a vibrant, geometric plaza that draws the eye upwards to the beauty of the desert sky. Known for her bold, colorful works, Myerscough creates a dynamic environment that encourages exploration and engagement, making every visitor a part of the art.

Babylon / Nebbia

+ 18

Babylon by Nebbia offers a study in contrasts, blending ancient architectural forms with futuristic design elements. The work of London-based architects Brando Posocco and Madhav Kidao, Babylon is a monumental structure that serves as both a visual landmark and a sanctuary of shade and light, inviting festival-goers to lose themselves in its intricate, otherworldly beauty.