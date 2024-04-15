Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community

Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community

Save

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has opened in Los Angeles with a selection of large-scale art installations curated by the Public Art Company in collaboration with Paul Clemente. The festival grounds at the Empire Polo Field have been reimagined with three newly commissioned works by a diverse group of artists, architects, and designers. Challenging conventional norms and experimenting with new technologies and artistic expressions, these temporary interventions are an invitation for playful exploration, connection, and contemplation, enhancing the festivalgoer’s experience.

According to Raffi Lehrer, the founder of Public Art Company and Curatorial Advisor for Coachella's art program, the aim of these installations is not to simply adorn the festival but “to create environments that provoke thought, evoke emotion, and encourage a shared experience among all attendees.” By collaborating with artists from different fields, the music festival gains a new perspective, opening up its grounds for experimentation and play.

Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 6 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 23 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 8 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 15 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - More Images+ 18

Read on to discover a selection of this year's Coachella installations along with their descriptions from the artists.

Related Article

2023 Music Festival Installations: At the Intersection of Art, Technology and Architecture

Monarchs: A House in Six Parts / HANNAH

Save this picture!
Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 7 of 23
Monarchs: A House in Six Parts / HANNAH. Image © James Florio

Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 2 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 3 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 4 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 5 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - More Images+ 18

Monarchs: A House in Six Parts by HANNAH explores the fusion of 3D printing with traditional craftsmanship, presenting a series of pavilions that invite interaction and contemplation. This installation, a collaboration between Cornell University professors Leslie Lok and Sasa Zivkovic, reimagines architectural design through the lens of digital fabrication and natural inspiration.

Dancing in the Sky / Morag Myerscough

Save this picture!
Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 10 of 23
Dancing in the Sky / Morag Myerscough. Image © Lance Gerber

Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 13 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 12 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 11 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 16 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - More Images+ 18

Dancing in the Sky by Morag Myerscough celebrates the joy of collective experience with a vibrant, geometric plaza that draws the eye upwards to the beauty of the desert sky. Known for her bold, colorful works, Myerscough creates a dynamic environment that encourages exploration and engagement, making every visitor a part of the art.

Babylon / Nebbia

Save this picture!
Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 17 of 23
Babylon / Nebbia. Image © Lance Gerber

Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 20 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 19 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 21 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - Image 18 of 23Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community - More Images+ 18

Babylon by Nebbia offers a study in contrasts, blending ancient architectural forms with futuristic design elements. The work of London-based architects Brando Posocco and Madhav Kidao, Babylon is a monumental structure that serves as both a visual landmark and a sanctuary of shade and light, inviting festival-goers to lose themselves in its intricate, otherworldly beauty.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Maria-Cristina Florian
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Coachella 2024 Installations Explore the Intersection of Art, Music, and Community" 15 Apr 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1015647/coachella-2024-installations-explore-the-intersection-of-art-music-and-community> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags