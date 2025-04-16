Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses

  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Castles and fortresses often rise from strategic, commanding positions when standing alone or integrated into urban and rural landscapes. From above, they overlook the city, bearing in their imposing structures the weight of history. With their original functions now limited to contemplation, these spaces have been undergoing revaluation and reintegration into everyday urban life. Once symbols of military or political power, they are now taking on new roles through contemporary interventions that engage with their heritage without erasing their past.

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 2 of 30Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 3 of 30Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 4 of 30Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 5 of 30

These interventions range from subtle restorations to bold projects that introduce new structural, technological, or functional elements. The aim is to preserve the essence of these monuments while adapting them to present-day needs. This creates a delicate balance between old and new, grounded in respect for authenticity, strict heritage regulations, and the creative freedom of architects.

Two main strategies stand out in this context: reimagining the use of these spaces and adapting them for accessibility and tourism. Both approaches demonstrate that preserving heritage is not about keeping it unchanged, but about ensuring it remains alive, functional, and relevant. After all, spaces only gain full meaning when they are inhabited and experienced by people.

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 23 of 30
King’s Gate Caernarfon Castle / Buttress. © Daniel Hopkinson

From Monument to Everyday Life: Adapting to New Uses

Many castles and fortresses have been transformed into cultural centers, museums, and venues for exhibitions, concerts, and community events. This shift not only helps preserve the physical structures but also reintegrates them into urban life. By opening their doors with diverse programming, these spaces become meeting points and places of reflection on history and local identity. Rather than keeping heritage frozen in time, such projects weave it into contemporary narratives, often through temporary structures, walkways, scenic lighting, and modern signage.

Renovation of Castle Grad / ARREA architecture

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 26 of 30
Renovation of Castle Grad / ARREA architecture. © Tadej Bolta

EERJ Adaptation of Patio de Armas in El Real de la Jara Castle / Villegas Bueno Arquitectura

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 2 of 30
EERJ Adaptation of Patio de Armas in El Real de la Jara Castle / Villegas Bueno Arquitectura. © Jesús Granada

Intarsia in Stone Revitalisation of the Falkenberg Castle Complex with a Conference Center / Brückner & Brückner Architekten

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 24 of 30
Intarsia in Stone Revitalisation of the Falkenberg Castle Complex with a Conference Center / Brückner & Brückner Architekten. © André Muehling

Forte Santa Catarin / RVdM Arquitecto

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 27 of 30
Forte Santa Catarin / RVdM Arquitecto. © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Hambach Castle / Max Dudler

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 28 of 30
Hambach Castle / Max Dudler. © Stefan Müller

Renovation and Reconstruction of the Castle of Novara / Studio Zermani e Associati

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 29 of 30
Renovação e Reconstrução do Castelo de Novara / Studio Zermani e Associati. © Mauro Davoli

Rehabilitación del Castillo de Montjuïc / Forgas Arquitectes

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 30 of 30
Rehabilitación del Castillo de Montjuïc / Forgas Arquitectes. © Simón García

Refurbishment of Garcimuñoz Castle / Izaskun Chinchilla

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 10 of 30
Refurbishment of Garcimuñoz Castle / Izaskun Chinchilla. © Imagen Subliminal

Castillo de Cumbres Mayores Rehabilitation / Republica DM

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 6 of 30
Castillo de Cumbres Mayores Rehabilitation / Republica DM. © Jesús Granada

Accessible Heritage: Inclusion and the Enhancement of Tourist Experiences

Another fundamental aspect of contemporary interventions is making castles and fortresses more accessible and comfortable for visitors. Steep staircases, uneven floors, and enclosed spaces—typical of these historic constructions—can be barriers for many. To overcome these challenges, architects and restoration experts are developing solutions that combine preservation with inclusion, such as elevators, adapted ramps, tactile flooring, handrails, and safety barriers. These enhancements make the monuments more welcoming and accessible to all, encouraging tourism and expanding the audience interested in engaging with historic heritage.

Helfštýn Castle Palace Reconstruction / Atelier-r

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 13 of 30
Helfštýn Castle Palace Reconstruction / Atelier-r. © BoysPlayNice

Coracera Castle Rehabilitation / Riaño+ arquitectos

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 7 of 30
Reforma no Castelo da Coracera / Riaño+ arquitectos. Courtesy ofRiaño+ arquitectos

Peratallada Castle / MESURA

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 9 of 30
Castelo de Peratallada / MESURA. © Salva Lopez

Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 15 of 30
Castle of Morella Restoration / Carquero Arquitectura. © Joan Roig

Haapsalu Episcopal Castle / KAOS Architects

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 11 of 30
Haapsalu Episcopal Castle / KAOS Architects. © Vendo Jugapuu

King’s Gate Caernarfon Castle / Buttress

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 5 of 30
King’s Gate Caernarfon Castle / Buttress. © Daniel Hopkinson

Baena Castle Restoration / José Manuel López Osorio

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 20 of 30
Baena Castle Restoration / José Manuel López Osorio. © Jesús Granada

Restoration of Castell de la Tossa / Meritxell Inaraja

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 3 of 30
Restoration of Castell de la Tossa / Meritxell Inaraja. © Adrià Goula

Pombal Castle's Visitor Centre / COMOCO

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 18 of 30
Pombal Castle's Visitor Centre / COMOCO© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG.

360° Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 21 of 30
360° Viewpoint / WaterScales arquitectos. © Fernando Alda

Restoration of Castello dei Doria a Dolceacqua / LDArchitects

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 19 of 30
Restoration of Castello dei Doria a Dolceacqua / LDArchitects. Courtesy of LDArchitects

Clifford's Tower / Hugh Broughton Architects

Beyond the Walls: 21 Contemporary Interventions in Castles and Fortresses - Image 22 of 30
Clifford's Tower / Hugh Broughton Architects. © Dirk Lindner

Camilla Ghisleni
