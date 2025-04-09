Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America

Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America

Save
  • Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

The spaces where artists create their work reveal a great deal about their creative journey—their techniques, themes, and inspirations. These places hold memories, intimacy, and emotional connections. For some artists, the studio is a secluded space, free from distractions. For others, it is a place for openness and freedom. Often, the studio becomes the home—or the home becomes the studio—blending function, desire, and necessity. Positioned at the crossroads of living and creating, leisure and work, these spaces fascinate art lovers. Many are later recreated in galleries or transformed into museums. Regardless of the artist’s fame, these spaces offer a unique look into the creative process, the artwork, and the artist's identity.

Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 2 of 17Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 3 of 17Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 4 of 17Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 5 of 17Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - More Images+ 12

Reflecting on the seemingly chaotic interior of Picasso’s home in photographs, Ábalos introduces the idea of the "phenomenological house." He suggests that what gives meaning to a home are the emotional ties to objects, surrounding the inhabitant with sentimental collections that act as a visible record of memory. Artist studios within homes embrace this concept, strengthening the connection between artists and their work. They become spaces that offer both comfort and protection—key ingredients for creative expression. In many cases, artists take part in designing these spaces, acting as co-authors, bringing in spatial ideas that extend beyond their artwork and into the realm of architecture.

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 6 of 17
Vault House / Olimpia Lira. © Tomás Rodríguez

Throughout architectural history—especially during the modernist period—we see strong examples of this connection between home and studio, as well as between architect and artist. Highlights include Le Corbusier’s House for Painter Ozenfant (Paris, 1922), and the Charles and Ray Eames House (Los Angeles, 1945–49), part of the Case Study Houses program. In Latin America, during the modernist wave, standout examples include Juan O’Gorman’s house for Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo (Mexico City, 1929–30), and Luis Barragán’s house for José Clemente Orozco (Guadalajara, 1936–38). In Brazil, there is the home of artist Tomie Ohtake (São Paulo, 1966–68), designed by her son, Ruy Ohtake.

Related Article

The Close Relationship Between Art and Architecture in Modernism

With so many celebrated examples, it is clear that these spaces are complex and highly adaptable to the artist’s context and needs. That is why we have selected 15 contemporary house-studio projects from across Latin America that illustrate this unique relationship. Some are located in remote areas and serve as true creative retreats. Others are extensions of existing homes or newly designed spaces that seamlessly blend living and working. Regardless of the approach, they all show how art and life can intertwine in a harmonious and inspiring way.

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 15 of 17
Atelier House / LOMA Arq +. © Gonzalo Viramonte

Artistic Retreats: When Nature Inspires

Located in remote areas, these studios offer artists complete immersion in their creative process. Often nestled in natural landscapes, they encourage focus and introspection, allowing artists to disconnect from urban distractions and dedicate themselves fully to their work. In many cases, the surrounding scenery becomes a constant source of inspiration.

Herrera Studio-House / Cekada-Romanos Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 14 of 17
Herrera Studio-House / Cekada-Romanos Arquitectos. © Juan Andrés Romanos

Home Studio / Martin Schmidt Radic Arquitectos Asociados

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 11 of 17
Home Studio / Martin Schmidt Radic Arquitectos Asociados. Courtesy of Schmidt Arquitectos Asociados

Atelier House / LOMA Arq +

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 2 of 17
Atelier House / LOMA Arq +. © Gonzalo Viramonte

El Caparazón House & Workshop / Grupo Culata Jovái + Tekoha Arquitectos + uno3arq

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 5 of 17
El Caparazón House & Workshop / Grupo Culata Jovái + Tekoha Arquitectos + uno3arq. © Leonardo Méndez

Residential Add-ons: Making Space for Art

Studios added onto existing homes provide a practical solution for those looking to merge domestic life with creative work without major renovations. These spaces might occupy repurposed rooms, converted garages, or small independent structures in the backyard. They offer a balanced and flexible setup, with convenient access and a degree of separation between home and work.

Daniela Riquelme Studio Workshop / AMASA Estudio

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 4 of 17
Daniela Riquelme Studio Workshop / AMASA Estudio. © Zaickz Moz

Casa Atelier Sérgio Fingermann / Rossi Barbosa Arquitetos Associados

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 13 of 17
Casa Atelier Sérgio Fingermann / Rossi Barbosa Arquitetos Associados. © Lauro Rocha

Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 3 of 17
Atelier Casa GO / MAGarq. © Sofia Schiavoni

Workshop in the City / Romero Silva Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 12 of 17
Workshop in the City / Romero Silva Arquitectos. © Bruno Giliberto

Two-in-One: The Functionality of the House-Studio

Homes designed from the ground up to combine living and creative spaces are a smart, efficient solution—especially in larger cities. They make the most of available space and reduce the need for commuting. In these designs, living and working areas complement one another, providing functionality and comfort in a cohesive, well-planned environment.

Casa-Estúdio Monica Rezman / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 7 of 17
Casa-Estúdio Monica Rezman / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. © Manolo R. Solís

CHS House / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 9 of 17
CHS House / Chauriye Stäger Arquitectos. © Pablo Casals Aguirre

Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 10 of 17
Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos. © Maíra Acayaba

Vault House / Olimpia Lira

Save this picture!
Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America - Image 8 of 17
Vault House / Olimpia Lira. © Tomás Rodríguez

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Camilla Ghisleni
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Ghisleni, Camilla. "Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America" [Viver e Criar: 12 Casas com Ateliês de Arte na América Latina] 09 Apr 2025. ArchDaily. (Trans. Simões, Diogo) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1028863/living-and-creating-12-homes-with-art-studios-in-latin-america> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags