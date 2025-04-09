Living and Creating: 12 Homes with Art Studios in Latin America

Save this picture! Atelier and Residence EA / AMZ Arquitetos. © Maíra Acayaba

The spaces where artists create their work reveal a great deal about their creative journey—their techniques, themes, and inspirations. These places hold memories, intimacy, and emotional connections. For some artists, the studio is a secluded space, free from distractions. For others, it is a place for openness and freedom. Often, the studio becomes the home—or the home becomes the studio—blending function, desire, and necessity. Positioned at the crossroads of living and creating, leisure and work, these spaces fascinate art lovers. Many are later recreated in galleries or transformed into museums. Regardless of the artist’s fame, these spaces offer a unique look into the creative process, the artwork, and the artist's identity.

Reflecting on the seemingly chaotic interior of Picasso’s home in photographs, Ábalos introduces the idea of the "phenomenological house." He suggests that what gives meaning to a home are the emotional ties to objects, surrounding the inhabitant with sentimental collections that act as a visible record of memory. Artist studios within homes embrace this concept, strengthening the connection between artists and their work. They become spaces that offer both comfort and protection—key ingredients for creative expression. In many cases, artists take part in designing these spaces, acting as co-authors, bringing in spatial ideas that extend beyond their artwork and into the realm of architecture.

Throughout architectural history—especially during the modernist period—we see strong examples of this connection between home and studio, as well as between architect and artist. Highlights include Le Corbusier’s House for Painter Ozenfant (Paris, 1922), and the Charles and Ray Eames House (Los Angeles, 1945–49), part of the Case Study Houses program. In Latin America, during the modernist wave, standout examples include Juan O’Gorman’s house for Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo (Mexico City, 1929–30), and Luis Barragán’s house for José Clemente Orozco (Guadalajara, 1936–38). In Brazil, there is the home of artist Tomie Ohtake (São Paulo, 1966–68), designed by her son, Ruy Ohtake.

With so many celebrated examples, it is clear that these spaces are complex and highly adaptable to the artist’s context and needs. That is why we have selected 15 contemporary house-studio projects from across Latin America that illustrate this unique relationship. Some are located in remote areas and serve as true creative retreats. Others are extensions of existing homes or newly designed spaces that seamlessly blend living and working. Regardless of the approach, they all show how art and life can intertwine in a harmonious and inspiring way.

Artistic Retreats: When Nature Inspires

Located in remote areas, these studios offer artists complete immersion in their creative process. Often nestled in natural landscapes, they encourage focus and introspection, allowing artists to disconnect from urban distractions and dedicate themselves fully to their work. In many cases, the surrounding scenery becomes a constant source of inspiration.

Residential Add-ons: Making Space for Art

Studios added onto existing homes provide a practical solution for those looking to merge domestic life with creative work without major renovations. These spaces might occupy repurposed rooms, converted garages, or small independent structures in the backyard. They offer a balanced and flexible setup, with convenient access and a degree of separation between home and work.

Two-in-One: The Functionality of the House-Studio

Homes designed from the ground up to combine living and creative spaces are a smart, efficient solution—especially in larger cities. They make the most of available space and reduce the need for commuting. In these designs, living and working areas complement one another, providing functionality and comfort in a cohesive, well-planned environment.