Third Places in the United States: Commercialized or Community-Centered?

The modern world is disconnected. Online interactions dominate the daily lives of people across the world. This shift is not just a result of the rise of the internet, but also a stark reflection of the decline of public spaces, particularly third places. Third places, once essential for promoting community and social cohesion, have evolved drastically over the past few decades. In today's commercialized landscape, third places face plenty of demands from users and designers alike, calling for a need to reconsider their accessibility and purpose.

"The Great Good Place" by sociologist Ray Oldenburg featured the first mention of the term "third place", the writing being a response to the privatization of domestic life driven by urban sprawl and suburban development. Oldenburg identified these spaces as distinct from our homes and places of work, initially categorizing cafés, bars, libraries, barbershops, parks, and other locations where locals would gather to socialize outside their primary domains.

The key function of third places was to serve as a social anchor. They were accessible and inclusive environments that demanded a neutral ground for visitors to relax, interact, spread ideas, and build connections regardless of their social status or background. Anthropologists have long studied public areas like plazas and markets as essential elements of the public sphere. These spaces have historically expressed cultural norms while shaping a shared history.

In the United States, many elements of traditional neighborhood third places emerged during the 1950s post-war economic boom. Local diners, town libraries, bowling halls, and modern hair salons became fixtures of community life. The widespread adoption of automobiles created a commuter culture, which increased the need for intermediate spaces where people could connect. However, the subsequent decades brought significant challenges to these communal spaces.

Since World War II, American life has become increasingly private and isolated. The shift toward suburban living created neighborhoods lacking natural gathering places. William Whyte observed that many urban "public spaces," like plazas in front of skyscrapers, were created as technical concessions to developers rather than thoughtful community spaces.

The rise of big-box retailers further undermined small local businesses that once functioned as third places. Highway construction often carved through urban neighborhoods, physically dividing communities and destroying organic gathering spots. During this period, urban planning frequently overlooked the human-scale activities that once thrived in spaces between buildings not officially designated as "public."

Surprisingly, American third places faced a similar outcome post-revival, 70 years later with the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and social distancing measures forced temporary closures of countless gathering spots, accelerating their decline and pushing social interaction online. As physical third places became inaccessible, digital platforms increasingly filled this void. Social media networks, online communities, and virtual meeting spaces began functioning as de facto third places.

Post-pandemic third places in the United States mimic patterns seen post World War II. Private entities have seized the opportunity to revive social life in public spaces, establishing ventures within workplaces and retail buildings to meet people's growing need for social interaction. The rise of hobbyism has led more people to seek specialized spaces aligned with their particular interests, amplifying the rise of commercial third places. These new incarnations frequently have elements of subculture, where "proof of membership is signalled by external self-expression," according to social observers.

Today's third places increasingly blur the line between community space and commercial enterprise. In workplace design, "third spaces" now describe areas that offer employees a retreat from formal settings. By incorporating elements of hospitality and comfort, these spaces aim to encourage collaboration while enhancing employee satisfaction.

Retail brands are also reimagining stores as community hubs in the United States. Brands like Patagonia and Glossier have created experiential spaces that prioritize social interaction alongside commerce. Public markets and co-working spaces like WeWork design their experiences to catalyze social interaction and amongst visitors. Corporate offices are also opening previously private spaces to the public, making cafeterias and lounges accessible to non-employees to create more social purpose while developing new revenue streams.

This trend raises important questions: Are third places becoming too commercialized? Should authentic third places be freely accessible to all? Is it acceptable for third places to create niche communities rather than broadly inclusive spaces?

The approach of niche versus broadly inclusive third places reflects our changing social landscape. Traditional third places like the neighborhood diner or local park served geographic communities where diversity naturally occurred through proximity. Modern third places increasingly serve communities of interest or identity, which can strengthen bonds between like-minded individuals but potentially reduce cross-cultural interaction.

Rather than seeing this as an either/or proposition, urban planners and community leaders should advocate for an ecosystem of third places—some specialized around particular interests or identities, others deliberately designed for broad accessibility and diversity. The most successful third places will likely balance commercial viability with social accessibility. The true measure of a third place isn't whether money changes hands, but whether it encourages connection, builds social capital, and strengthens the fabric of community life.