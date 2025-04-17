Insights from Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Commission and the Designathon Initiative

Save this picture! © The Architecture and Design Commission

For centuries, the heart of the Arabian Peninsula was a land of vast deserts and settlements shaped by their environment. This relationship with the landscape, materiality, and knowledge of the place has not only endured but now translates into a landscape gaining recognition on the global creative scene. From projects that emerge with a profound sensitivity to context to global exhibitions and awards that drive its evolution, the region is consolidating its architectural language—rooted in its history while oriented toward new explorations. Far from halting, this momentum continues to chart the path for its development, establishing the region as a platform in contemporary architectural discourse.

As part of this dynamic, Saudi Arabia has established itself as a key actor in the Gulf region, focusing on a series of developments to strengthen its architectural and creative identity. In transforming the built environment, the Architecture and Design Commission serves as a Northstar, guiding the direction of the design field. Rooted in the comprehensive "Al-Murabba" strategy and aligned with the vision for 2030, it addresses not only the development of the sector but also the support of architecture and design professionals in their various expressions. Its approach promotes building a landscape that reflects the rich and diverse tradition and culture of the Kingdom while driving environmental sustainability and encouraging practices aligned with global perspectives.

"We believe that design is the key to transformation" —Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission

The Architecture and Design Commission, established in 2020, has advanced its objectives through six strategic objectives: sector regulation, sector development, education and professional training, content development, and community engagement. These are implemented through various initiatives. Over the past five years, it has reached milestones such as multiple participations in the Venice Architecture Biennale, launching over 75 projects and initiatives, and hosting workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions. To commemorate its fifth anniversary, the commission celebrated its achievements under the theme "Guided by the North Star," coinciding with the third edition of the Designathon Challenge in Riyadh, which brought together designers, creatives, and professionals to reflect on advances and innovations in architecture and other expressions of design.

Inside the Designathon: Collaboration, Innovation, and Design Thinking at Scale

Over three days at Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City (Misk) in Riyadh, the event hosted 585 contestants selected from 2,200 applicants. This attendance level was recognized with a Guinness World Record for the most participants in a design hackathon was achieved by Architecture and Design Commission, reflecting the growing interest and impact of previous years. This edition's challenges focused on Urban Transformation, Design for Good, and Sustainability. Participants applied design thinking and collaborative design methodologies to create tangible impact in a number of sectors through the transformative value of design.

Open to individuals passionate about crafting creative solutions across diverse fields and specialties, participants formed teams of three to five members, each including at least one person skilled in design tools. Through collaboration, the teams addressed various challenges within the three primary tracks, aiming to develop innovative design solutions. Out of 130 teams, 30 advanced to the final phase, where they presented their proposals to a jury.

Following the evaluation, the jury selected the winners of the three categories in recognition of their ideas and their ability to deliver effective and creative design solutions.

Urban Transformation

Teams focused on reimagining public spaces and improving urban quality of life through thoughtful design interventions that encourage social interaction, creativity, and community engagement, promoting a more vibrant and sustainable urban environment.

First place: Makanz - A bright, lightweight, foldable umbrella that protects from the sun promotes walking and enhances the urban experience.

A bright, lightweight, foldable umbrella that protects from the sun promotes walking and enhances the urban experience. Second place: Urban Games - Interactive urban games that encourage social interaction and creativity in public spaces.

Interactive urban games that encourage social interaction and creativity in public spaces. Third place: Makan - Public seating rental system that improves urban aesthetics and encourages engagement with public spaces.

Sustainability

With an emphasis on environmental responsibility, teams developed solutions that support resource efficiency and sustainable practices, responding to urgent ecological challenges through practical and scalable ideas.

First place: Flip iT Clip iT - Project addressing hidden waste, water conservation, and sustainable resource management.

Project addressing hidden waste, water conservation, and sustainable resource management. Second place: Wafaq - A system to upgrade streetlights to wind-powered models with smart sensors to improve energy efficiency.

A system to upgrade streetlights to wind-powered models with smart sensors to improve energy efficiency. Third place: Tawqa - A self-watering system that supports green initiatives, reduces temperatures and promotes urban sustainability.

Design for Good

Participants focused on developing solutions that address pressing social needs through design-driven innovation, aiming to create meaningful impact on health, dignity, and social inclusion.

First place: Wasal - A smart device that predicts epileptic seizures in advance and sends instant alerts to family members and paramedics.

A smart device that predicts epileptic seizures in advance and sends instant alerts to family members and paramedics. Second place: FROG IT - A nonprofit platform transforming donations into a dignified and modern shopping experience for underprivileged families.

A nonprofit platform transforming donations into a dignified and modern shopping experience for underprivileged families. Third place: Nuzul - A smart furniture piece designed to meet the needs of pilgrims and enhance their comfort during Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca).

The Designathon allowed participants to learn from experts and mentors through intensive discussions and workshops on collaborative design. Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission, emphasized that "Designathon" reflects the Commission's commitment to harnessing design's power to create more innovative and sustainable environments, while also highlighting the challenges' role in engaging creative minds and shaping the future of design.

"Designathon is an interactive space where creators come together to develop impactful solutions that meet the needs of the future" —Dr. Sumayah Al-Solaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission

Looking ahead to the subsequent iterations of Designathon and other global events, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a focal point for architectural and design innovation, unveiling how this region will evolve in the coming years. The fusion of innovation and tradition is not just a vision—it is already taking form in design responses that honor the past while embracing the present possibilities. With sustainability, technology, and cultural continuity at its core, the region is carving out a unique identity that redefines how design responds to local and global challenges.

To learn more about the Architecture and Design Commission, visit their website.