Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's Capital to Host World Expo in 2030

Save this picture! Riyadh city, Saudi Arabia. Image © artisticArtbycreative, via Shutterstock

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) announced yesterday, on Tuesday, November 28, that Riyadh, the capital city of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been selected to host the 2030 World Expo, by securing the necessary two-thirds majority of votes in the first round. Marking another milestone for the Gulf, following Dubai's Expo 2020 and Qatar's hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022, this five-yearly event draws millions of visitors and investments. Under the theme, "The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow", Expo 2030 Riyadh will run between 1 October 2030 and 31 March 2031.

Competing against South Korea's port city of Busan and Rome in Italy, Riyadh won the bid with 119 votes, while Busan received 29 votes, and Rome got 17 votes out of the 182 members of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). Other explored subjects were the themes of “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future” by Busan and “People and Territories: Regeneration, Inclusion and Innovation”, for Rome.

The latest World Expo, Expo 2020 Dubai, took the theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future," attracting over 24 million visitors. The upcoming World Expo, Expo 2025 Osaka Kansai, is scheduled for April 13 to October 13, 2025, under the theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” Architect Sou Fujimoto has been chosen as the Expo Site Design Producer of the event, becoming responsible for designing the master plan and directing the designers of the participating countries.

On behalf of the BIE, I offer my warm congratulations to Saudi Arabia on its election as host country of World Expo 2030. In the coming years, we look forward to working closely with Saudi Arabia to bring the world together in Riyadh under the theme, “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow" -- Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, Secretary General of the BIE.

Over the course of their history, World Expos have consistently served as venues for the introduction and promotion of new technologies and products, catalyzing technological progress and the emergence of innovative designs.

News via Bureau International des Expositions.