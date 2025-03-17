Discover the Winning Projects of the Upcoming 2025 Edition of Concéntrico Festival in Logroño

Save this picture! Al agua patos de K37.lab (Carlos Iraburu Elizalde, Álvaro Oriol, José Rodríguez-Losada, Carlos Iraburu Bonafé), España.. Image Cortesía de k37.lab

The renowned festival of ephemeral architecture and the city, Concéntrico, is gearing up for its eleventh edition, which, as every year, will take place in the city of Logroño. In 2025, the event will be held from June 19 to 24, featuring a program that includes various activities, conferences, and tours aimed at reflecting on public space, cities, and the ways we intervene in and interact with them.

The upcoming edition of Concéntrico will introduce new formats and initiatives, with activities not only in Logroño but also in Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, Dammam, and Huesca. With this expansion to different cities and formats, Concéntrico will also strengthen educational programs and citizen participation, fostering dialogue between architects, designers, and communities.

Among these new formats, the call for the incorporation of a permanent project stands out as a new development, with construction planned for 2026. This project responds to a call for the design of a Permanent Urban Climate Island in Logroño, which will be located on the lake of Parque Felipe VI. The winners of this call were Carlos Iraburu Elizalde, Álvaro Oriol, José Rodríguez-Losada, and Carlos Iraburu Bonafé, from the Madrid-based architecture studio K37.lab, with their project titled 'Al agua patos.'

The goal of the project is to create a climatic island that revitalizes a unique space and encourages interaction with the natural environment. It will be structured in three elements: two main layers and a boundary that connects them, forming a central garden with vegetation adapted to the climate. A modular pergola will provide shade, and, together with an interactive and accessible pond, the aim is to reactivate and give new life to this space, inviting the community to enjoy it.

On the other hand, the open call for temporary pavilions was structured around three thematic axes: Objects in the City, Third Landscape, and Picnic in the Vineyard. As a result, four winning projects have been selected, three of which will be installed in Logroño, while the fourth will be part of the Romanian Design Week in Bucharest.

Below, all the winning projects that will be showcased at Concéntrico 2025.

Objects in the City:

Recycling the Ecology of Abad (Iker Abad Aguirre, Jon Abad Aguirre) — Spain

This project proposes, through design, new ways of relating to non-human ecosystems in cities. It questions the hegemonic approach of the circular economy and suggests alternative methods of being ecological, moving away from utilitarianism and anthropocentrism. Inspired by the symbiosis between living beings, it creates elements that interact with existing urban objects to form new holobionts, avoiding the need for new supports and highlighting the abundance of the built environment. In this way, the design adopts a hybrid and relational dimension, prioritizing interaction over aesthetics.

¡Me Apunto! by Studio An-An (Zixuan Luo, Bella Wu) — United States (Bucharest)

Me Apunto! is a proposal that strengthens the connection between pedestrians and urban trees through modular benches designed to integrate with them. These adaptable seats transform trees into companions for passersby, encouraging daily interactions with nature. By emphasizing participation and companionship in public spaces, the initiative aims to revive the emotional bond with the city and its green ecosystems.

Third Landscape:

The Battle of the Borneo Planetary Gardener (Antonio De Paola, Flavio Mancuso, Antonio Seghini) — Germany

This project is inspired by Gilles Clément’s concept of the planetary garden, where humanity takes on the role of gardener and custodian of biodiversity. The city is presented as a key space to explore new ways of inhabiting and caring for the environment. The installation, conceived as a veranda of the planetary gardener, transforms an urban void into a Third Landscape enclave, promoting the conservation of biodiversity and its role in mitigating climate change. Through play and participation, it invites visitors to reflect on their responsibility in preserving the planet. At the end of the experience, it aims to foster renewed awareness and collective commitment to a more sustainable and inclusive future.

Picnic in the Vineyard:

Earth Cooking by JMBAD (Joseph Melka, Balthazar Auguste-Dormeuil) — France

Earth Cooking is an interactive installation that blends gastronomy, craftsmanship, and sustainability in a communal space. Participants mold their own ceramics using local clay, which then becomes the vessel for a communal meal prepared on-site. Inspired by ancient culinary traditions, the project renews the connection with the earth and promotes a circular cycle where the ceramics return to the soil after use. More than just a gastronomic experience, Earth Cooking celebrates local production and craftsmanship, blurring the lines between creator, cook, and diner, and fostering the value of making and sharing together.

Discover the other submitted and finalist projects, as well as more information about the Concéntrico Festival, here.