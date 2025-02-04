Saudi Arabia Unveils Pavilion by Syn Architects for Biennale Architettura 2025

Save this picture! When the Earth Began to Look at Itself - Desert X Installation / Syn Architects. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Saudi Arabia has just announced its participation in the 19th International Architecture Exhibition-La Biennale di Venezia with the National Pavilion presenting The Um Slaim School: An Architecture of Connection. Designed by Syn Architects, the Riyadh-based practice, and curated by Beatrice Leanza, the pavilion offers an exploration of contemporary urban conditions in Saudi Arabia through spatial practice and alternative architectural pedagogy. Syn Architects was selected as one of ArchDaily's Best New Practices of 2024, recognized for its engagement with local architectural heritage and contemporary spatial practices.

Rooted in the research and initiatives of the Um Slaim Collective, a platform established by Syn Architects in 2021, the pavilion investigates the transformation of Najdi architecture in central Riyadh. It engages with oral histories, visual documentation, and experimental methodologies to examine the evolving relationships between built environments, heritage, and community life. By integrating these narratives, the pavilion proposes new approaches to architectural education, linking historical knowledge with contemporary urban discourse.

The exhibition creates an interactive space that functions as both a living archive and an evolving site of learning. It seeks to foster a participatory framework where architectural practitioners, researchers, and the public can contribute to discussions on urban change, spatial memory, and environmental adaptation. The Um Slaim School aims to generate a transnational dialogue, encouraging exchange with global architectural communities engaged in similar explorations of practice-led education and research-based design thinking.

A key component of the pavilion is its dynamic program of public sessions and workshops, led by curator Beatrice Leanza and supported by Maryam AlNoaimi. These sessions will extend beyond the exhibition, fostering discussions around urban sustainability, ecological resilience, and the social role of architecture. A publication accompanying the project will document the insights and research generated throughout the Biennale, contributing to a broader discourse on contemporary urban and architectural challenges.

The pavilion will be on view at the Biennale Architettura 2025 from May 10 to November 23, 2025, with pre-opening events on May 8 and 9. Located within the Arsenale, the National Pavilion of Saudi Arabia will serve as a platform for architectural discourse, highlighting the intersection of heritage, spatial innovation, and forward-thinking urban design.

Commissioned by the Architecture and Design Commission under Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture, the National Pavilion continues to support architectural and design practitioners in developing new frameworks for understanding and shaping the built environment. Through its participation in La Biennale di Venezia, the pavilion contributes to a global dialogue on the evolving nature of cities and the role of architecture in addressing contemporary challenges.

Also in Saudi Arabia, the second edition of the Islamic Arts Biennale, titled And All That Is In Between, has officially opened in Jeddah. In other similar news, several countries have also announced their national pavilions for Biennale Architettura 2025. The National Pavilion UAE has unveiled its upcoming exhibition, Pressure Cooker, curated by Emirati architect and scholar Azza Aboualam, which explores the relationship between architecture and food production in the UAE. Meanwhile, the Swiss Pavilion will host The Final Form is Determined by the Architect on Site, an exhibition curated by an all-female team reflecting on Swiss architectural history and alternative narratives.