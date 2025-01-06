Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Price of Growth: Urban Sprawl and Sustainability in South Asian Cities

With millions of residents flocking to metropolitans each year, South Asia is witnessing staggering levels of urban development. Growth brings economic prosperity and ecological strain as concrete jungles replace natural habitats. The region, home to countries such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, the Maldives, and Nepal, is faced with addressing contextual challenges when it comes to balancing urbanization with environmental sustainability. These negotiations are fairly nuanced, with a need to understand the economic, social, and political scenarios systematically in each country.

Urban Sprawl in South Asia

The Price of Growth: Urban Sprawl and Sustainability in South Asian Cities - Image 2 of 7
The Government of Sri Lanka has launched an ambitious program of economic and physical regeneration for Metropolitan Colombo. Image © Joe Qian/World Bank

South Asia's urbanization is a multifaceted phenomenon. Rural-to-urban migration, the primary driver for urbanization, has positively influenced economic opportunities, fast-paced industrialization, better standards of living, urban expansion and domestic and international investment. The influx has further led to a boom in construction activity. On the flip side of these benefits are the byproducts of urban sprawl. 

In most South Asian cities, the demand for housing and infrastructure outpaces their capacity to plan and manage growth. Here, it is identified by low-density development, increased car dependency, and a gradual encroachment on natural ecosystems. Urban sprawl is a global concern; however, most developing countries struggle to productively deal with it. For instance, in Pakistan, urban development policies are tenuous and urban areas remain without certified boundaries, causing an unrestricted sprawl in major cities of the country. Surprisingly most of the urban sprawl has consistently taken place on fertile agricultural land in the peripheries of cities.

The Price of Growth: Urban Sprawl and Sustainability in South Asian Cities - Image 4 of 7
Crowd of people on the street of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi, India. Image © Elena Ermakova

In coastal metros like Mumbai, India, land reclamation projects that are aimed at expanding city boundaries have aggravated environmental degradation. These projects usually involve filling in wetlands and mangroves that lead to the loss of biodiversity and disrupt ecosystems and their functions. Loss of natural barriers along the coast affects the vulnerability of coastal cities and their communities to sea-level rise.

The Price of Growth: Urban Sprawl and Sustainability in South Asian Cities - Image 5 of 7
Future Towers / MVRDV. Image © Ossip van Duivenbode

The Mumbai Coastal Road project has received criticism for its detrimental impact on coastal regions of the city. Disruption of natural drainage systems leads to increased flooding and impacts of extreme weather events which presents risks to both human life and property. The project also disproportionately affects indigenous fishing communities, displacing them from their traditional livelihoods and altering their quality of life.

The Price of Growth: Urban Sprawl and Sustainability in South Asian Cities - Image 7 of 7
Coastal road under construction, Mumbai (January 2024). Image © Qiw007 via Wikipedia under license CC BY-SA-4.0

Though one of the least populated countries in South Asia, Bhutan has seen compromised forest and agricultural land in the pursuit of constructing more hotels, buildings, and towns. The lack of agriculture is detrimental for the Bhutanese as it is their primary source for food, income, and jobs. However, only a small portion of Bhutan's land is suitable for productive progress due to heavy regulation on industrial resource extraction. Therefore, as urbanization increases, there is a risk of available land which leads to other issues such as sanitation, waste disposal, and clean water.

The Green Ghettos of South Asia

The Price of Growth: Urban Sprawl and Sustainability in South Asian Cities - Image 3 of 7
Clock Tower, Thimphu, Bhutan. Image © Pema Gyamtsho

South Asia's era of progress and urbanization is clearly resulting in unchecked expansion. Exemplified by cities like Dhaka, Bangladesh, urban growth has often prioritized the needs of the wealthy, resulting in a "green divide" where the benefits of sustainable development are unequally realized. In Delhi, India, high-rise apartments and luxury housing complexes often incorporate "green" features, but primarily serve the affluent, while the majority of the population is challenged with meeting basic needs like clean air and water.

As renowned Bangladeshi architect Muzharul Islam observed, Dhaka's development has been "chaotic, inefficient, and visually ugly" primarily catering to the elite with areas like Gulshan and Dhanmandi showcasing this disparity. This exclusive development, encouraged by profit, neglects the needs of the vast majority of the population. This restriction negates the very essence of sustainable development, which must be inclusive and equitable.

The Price of Growth: Urban Sprawl and Sustainability in South Asian Cities - Image 6 of 7
Raja Bazaar, Rawalpindi. Image © Patrick Poendl

South Asia finds itself in the paradox of urbanization, balancing the weights of equitable and economic development. As cities like Bengaluru, Dhaka, and Colombo expand in size and population, the moment has arrived for a departure from profit-driven models of growth that prioritize corporations and the wealthy. Sustainable development, equitably distributed across all segments of society, is a goal that South Asia can pursue and set as a model for the world to follow.

