Yoshio Taniguchi, the renowned architect behind the redesign of New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and other celebrated cultural landmarks, has passed away, at the age of 87 due to pneumonia. Known for his minimalist designs that emphasize clarity and simplicity, Taniguchi's work includes the MoMA expansion completed in 2004, the Heisei Chishinkan Wing of the Kyoto National Museum, and the Toyota Municipal Museum of Art. His projects are characterized by a deep respect for space and proportion, allowing the art within to take center stage.

Born in Tokyo in 1937, Taniguchi grew up in an architectural environment as the son of Yoshirō Taniguchi, a prominent architect who collaborated with the artist Isamu Noguchi. This relationship introduced Taniguchi to Noguchi early in life, fostering a lifelong connection to art and design. After earning a degree in engineering from Keio University in 1960, he studied architecture at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design, where he briefly worked with modernist architect Walter Gropius. Upon his return to Japan, he apprenticed under Kenzo Tange, a leader in Japanese modernist architecture, before founding Taniguchi and Associates in 1975.

Taniguchi gained prominence in 1984 with his design for the Ken Domon Museum of Photography, Japan's first museum dedicated to photography. This marked the beginning of a career focused on museum design, with projects such as the Marugame Genichiro-Inokuma Museum of Contemporary Art and the Gallery of Hōryū-ji Treasures at the Tokyo National Museum. His international acclaim came with the MoMA project, where his understated expansion merged seamlessly with the existing structure while providing more space for the museum's growing collection. In the United States, he also designed the Asia Society Texas Center in Houston, a building praised for its elegant integration into its surroundings.

Taniguchi's approach to architecture was influenced by traditional Japanese aesthetics, particularly in his emphasis on proportion and simplicity. In 2015, he was awarded the Isamu Noguchi Award, recognizing his ability to bridge Japanese and Western design philosophies. His work continues to be celebrated for its ability to enhance the cultural experience of those who visit his buildings. Furthermore, his legacy in his architectural contributions that prioritize spatial harmony, leaving behind a portfolio of structures that continue to inspire.