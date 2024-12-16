Assessing the Impact: Salone del Mobile.Milano Releases Report on Its Economic Ecosystem

Save this picture! Entrance to Salone del Mobile 2024. Image Courtesy of Salone del Mobile.Milano

For the first time, the Salone del Mobile.Milano offers a comprehensive look at its impact with the release of "Milan Design (Eco) System," a research project developed in collaboration with the Politecnico di Milano. This inaugural annual report provides a detailed analysis of Milano Design Week's influence and impact, showcasing Salone's role as an international catalyst within the extensive program of design events. The report aims to establish a robust, long-term monitoring system that addresses key sustainability challenges – environmental, economic, and social – as well as inclusion and cultural developments. This data-driven approach is set to inform the future strategies for Salone and the wider design community.

Based on data collected during the 2024 edition, this inaugural report utilizes a comprehensive methodology including 37 data holders, 86 sources, 10 working groups with 130 stakeholders, and 530 field observations. The 260-page report, structured into eight chapters, recorded 370,824 attendees in 2024, with 65.6% from outside Italy, reflecting the fair's international attraction. The report reveals a significant increase in visitor-related traffic and associated carbon emissions. While the active promotion of public transport (60% of attendees used public transit) is positive, the substantial increase in air travel and the growth in hospitality costs point toward the need to further develop the strategies. This international reach was further amplified by the digital strategy, achieving 90 million impressions and a 32% increase in website traffic compared to 2023, pointing to Salone's engagement with the broader design community.

The Salone's promise of improving sustainability is evidenced by its UN Global Compact membership, ISO 20121 certification, and implementation of Green Guidelines. Also aligned with this purpose, the event fostered various initiatives like the successful partnership with Salotto NY resulted in the complete recycling of an EPS installation. The Salone also prioritized accessibility and inclusivity, offering reduced-price tickets for students, resulting in a 28.6% increase in student attendance. However, the report notes a 5.2% increase in overall waste collected during Design Week 2024 (13,425 tons compared to 12,757 tons in 2023), this provides valuable data to inform the ongoing refinement of environmental strategies for future events.

Beyond the Salone itself, Milan Design Week 2024 engaged a diverse range of participants, including companies (50%), design studios (15%), creative collectives (10%), and architecture studios (7%), as revealed by a Politecnico di Milano survey. The economic impact was substantial, with an estimated €275.1 million in induced revenue, a 13.7% increase over 2023, driven largely by international visitors.

The aim of this Report is to share data and interpretations, available to all the city residents, to discuss the strategies that must guide the future with greater awareness, starting today. The results of this exploration paint a first picture of a vital ecosystem, which in its complementarity and synergy with the territory, distinguishes what happens every year in April in Milan from what happens in other fairs and design weeks around the world. - Maria Porro, President of the Salone del Mobile.Milano

For the upcoming 63rd edition of Salone del Mobile, coinciding with the Euroluce biennial, 4 major site-specific projects have been announced. Among them is Robert Wilson's "Mother," a multi-media installation at the Museo della Pietà, a multimedia homage to Michelangelo's Pietà, running through May 18th. The initiative aims to strengthen the collaboration between Salone and the Municipality of Milan and the commitment to cultural programming and synergies with Milan Art Week. Additionally, A new Euroluce International Lighting Forum and expanded Talks & Round Tables will foster industry dialogue and collaboration.

Innovative approaches, such as Lombardini22's neuroscience-informed exhibition design at the 2024 Salone demonstrate a commitment to continuous improvement. Looking ahead, the 63rd edition of the Salone del Mobile promises expanded cultural programming and industry dialogues, while the "Milan Design (Eco) System" report offers a basis to further develop the strategies aimed at lowering the environmental impact of the international fair while continuing to serve the design community. Further highlighting this commitment, Salone del Mobile recently donated the installation designed by MCA - Mario Cucinella Architects to the Grande Brera to serve as a new cultural hotspot within Palazzo Citterio.