Windows are an essential architectural element whose basic function, though simple, remains vital. Primarily designed to let in natural light and facilitate air circulation, they play a constant role in everyday life, presenting an interesting duality. From an artistic perspective, painters such as Johannes Vermeer and Henri Matisse have used them as expressive tools, exploring their ability to frame views and tell stories. In contrast, windows have transcended traditional scales and designs within their contemporary and minimalist architectural dimension, creating fluid spatial connections between inside and outside. Beyond formal and stylistic innovation, this evolution finds resonance in the foundational concepts and treatises that have guided architecture since the past.

One of the best-known treatises is De Architectura, in which Vitruvius presented three fundamental principles that should underlie architecture. Although his primary focus was on buildings, these concepts can be extrapolated to other architectural elements, finding interesting intersections with the panoramah! System. The three principles of firmitas, utilitas, and venustas —firmness, utility, and beauty— reflect the windows' ability to combine structural strength, functionality, and aesthetics that enhance spaces. These characteristics allow windows to expand the spatial perception of interiors, frame views, and respond to the functional demands of modern architecture, thus integrating Vitruvius' three principles into the definition of an ideal window.

Firmitas: Durability and Structural Integrity

Given their frequent exposure to outdoor environments, durability, and integrity are key factors in defining the characteristics of minimalist windows. Under these circumstances, the structural properties of the glass become prominent, as it serves as the primary self-supporting component, in contrast to traditional solutions. Meanwhile, the aluminum frame takes on secondary roles, such as guiding the sliding movement, offering additional structural reinforcement, and ensuring the window's sealing. Together, the glass and frame components of the system deliver enhanced performance, offering thermal and sound insulation, high wind resistance, water tightness, and intrusion protection to ensure comfort and security.

Some variants incorporate materials like noble metals and wood or have been engineered to withstand extreme forces like hurricanes. In the first case, slender, high-performance profiles are notable for their mechanical resistance. These profiles combine the inherent properties of various metals, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and bronze, creating systems adaptable to harsh environments and complex designs. Conversely, this balance is also achieved when a window system combines the mechanical strength and low maintenance of aluminum—resilient even under extreme weather conditions—with the comfort and thermal efficiency of natural materials like wood.

Utilitas: Functionality That Enhances Everyday Life

Beyond being simple openings in a wall, windows serve essential functions, such as improving ventilation and natural lighting, while adapting to diverse needs and contexts in pursuit of interior comfort and functionality. For example, in contexts prioritizing clean aesthetics, pocket-opening windows offer new possibilities by fully recessing the movable panels into the wall, ceiling, or floor. This concealed system creates the perception of an open, unobstructed space, enhancing views. It is instrumental in living rooms or studios, where visual escapes are essential to expanding the perception of space and improving lighting and ventilation.

On the other hand, corner windows offer a practical answer in buildings requiring specific solutions for complex geometries. They consist of an angled assembly that allows two bipartite units to slide without needing a fixed vertical profile. By eliminating the closed corner of a room, the design establishes visual continuity with the exterior, resulting in a fluid, open space. This configuration is particularly beneficial in areas seeking a strong environmental connection.

Venustas: Aesthetic Appeal That Frames Experiences and Views

Minimalist windows have transformed the connection between interior spaces and their surroundings, acting as frames that highlight views while subtly integrating into the architectural design. More than just functional elements, these windows become thresholds where the nearly invisible glass establishes a seamless connection between spaces, delineating without interrupting visual continuity. The invisible-frame windows enhance this effect through concealed profiles beneath the floor, wall, and ceiling finishes. By covering the space between the rails with the same material as the interior, these windows create a transition between the inside and outside, achieving a smooth integration that redefines the perception of space. This seamless harmonization of form and function underscores the aesthetic distinction that defines panoramah!

However, we must recognize that we do not always define beauty from the interior to the exterior; the process can unfold in the opposite direction. A well-designed interior view, whether a cozy corner, a work of art, or a thoughtful layout, can be framed to become a focal point from the outside. In this way, minimalist windows become tools that communicate and reinterpret the relationship between both sides, inviting a rediscovery of views from new perspectives.

The ideal window enhances a building's aesthetics, functionality, and longevity through the three Vitruvian principles: framing views or enabling seamless transitions between spaces. The key is finding a balance where the design remains simple yet impactful, framing landscapes, gardens, or interior scenes. panoramah! excels in this approach, offering bespoke window solutions that embody this philosophy while adapting to contemporary needs and requirements, which, although they have changed considerably since the time of Vitruvius, still keep the core concepts intact.

