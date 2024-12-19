Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition

Why demolish when you can embellish? A collaboration between ArchDaily and ICEX highlights the most outstanding remodeling, reuse, extension and renovation works recently built in Spain. This competition focuses on how Spanish architecture values the revitalization of historic buildings and centers, and recovers existing structures promoting a more balanced urban development. In Spain, old casonas become boutique gems, and factories like Madrid's Matadero morph into cultural havens—a clever mix of tradition and modern flair. After all, good design isn't built—it's built upon.

Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 2 of 12Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 3 of 12Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 4 of 12Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 5 of 12Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - More Images+ 7

The jury, composed of ArchDaily Curators and Editors, evaluated the entries based on several criteria, including the overall concept and creativity, originality, visionary approach and execution. Each submission was evaluated in the context of Spain's deep-rooted tradition of embracing renovation and adaptive reuse, dealing with the many layers of culture and history, and blending cultural preservation with modern functionality.

Save this picture!
Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 2 of 12
© Javier de Paz

Designed by OOIIO Architecture, Apartments in a Warehouse was selected as the winner, highlighted by the jury as a design that perfectly balances the respect for the industrial heritage with the demands of contemporary living. What was once a semi-industrial area in Madrid with workshops, warehouses, and small factories has now evolved into an attractive residential area after significant urban renewal efforts; and this former construction materials warehouse is reimagined into a residential complex with striking character.

Save this picture!
Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 3 of 12
© Javier de Paz
Save this picture!
Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 4 of 12
© Javier de Paz

By preserving elements of the original structure, such as the robust framework, high ceilings and exposed pipes, while introducing clean lines, contemporary finishes, and bright colors, OOIIO creates a harmonious dialogue between the past and present. The use of vibrant colors such as yellow, blue, green, and orange plays a transformative role, providing a stark contrast to the grey tones of its industrial past. The design also integrates materials like wood, ceramic tiles, and brick, offering a blend of warmth and modernity.

Save this picture!
Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 5 of 12
© Javier de Paz
Save this picture!
Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 6 of 12
© Javier de Paz

Like Madrid itself—layered with history yet always reinventing—this clever conversion blends the raw bones of the past with a bright, modern twist. A grey warehouse, a splash of color, the right kit, and smart use of space—suddenly, it's not just a building but a home, proving even the dullest shells can shine. The project creates a narrative where the building's history becomes part of its charm. By preserving hints of its previous life, the project bridges past and present. In words of the architects: "After all, a renovated space is always more interesting when it keeps some clues about what it did in its previous life."

Save this picture!
Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition - Image 12 of 12

To learn more about the competition, visit the ICEX website.

ArchDaily Team
Author

NewsArticles
Cite: ArchDaily Team. "Winner Announced: ArchDaily X ICEX's Spanish Refurbishment Competition" 19 Dec 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1024354/winner-announced-archdaily-x-icexs-spanish-refurbishment-competition> ISSN 0719-8884

