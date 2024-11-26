Design Strategies for Increasing Biodiversity

Save this picture! Land bridges provide safe passage for wildlife while connecting habitats. Gathering Place, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates. Image © Scott Shigley

The world has lost 60 percent of animal populations since 1970. This staggering decline reflects the growing pressures on ecosystems, from habitat destruction to climate change. And 1 million species now face threats of extinction. As these problems continue to escalate, the importance of preserving biodiversity and restoring ecosystems becomes clearer.

The term biodiversity – which means the variety of all life on Earth – is new to many. But it has been present in the work of landscape architects for decades.

There are key ways we can increase biodiversity:

Preserve

The simple importance of preserving biological life cannot be overstated. Much of the developed world's historic response to impacting ecosystems has been mitigation. Yes, before it was a term used in reference to climate change.

It means that if you impact an ecosystem for whatever you want, all you need to do is relocate and recreate it in another location. No big deal, right?! Wrong.

Ecologists and biologists know that this is not as simple as it sounds. There are many difficulties, resulting in a low success rate for ecosystem regeneration.

The preservation of Sacred Groves around the world can serve as inspiration for our efforts. They are areas of natural forest that contain rare collections of plants and animals. They are preserved by local communities due to their religious beliefs. Focusing on them holds great potential for the preservation of biological diversity and ecological functions and maintaining cultural ritual and belief systems.

Sacred Groves have historically been a shared resource connected to culturally-based conservation strategies. They are where people engage in practices combining botanicals, ritual, music, and dance that call upon natural energies, cultivating awareness.

As cities densify, the preservation of these places is increasingly threatened. But urban nature is at the root of many spiritual traditions so they must be protected.

Restore

Preservation is best, but we should take every opportunity to restore ecosystems where we can.

Working with ecologists and biologists is key to understanding the nuanced details — from soil regeneration to species selection, and planting arrangements that support habitable conditions.

We can apply some key strategies, like incorporating native plants, flower- and food-producing species, and structural diversity in terms of plant arrangement. These are outlined in ASLA's Climate Action Field Guide and the Climate Positive Design Toolkit.

These approaches are evident in Tract's project, Penguin Parade Visitor Center. After acquiring the Summerland Estate in Phillip Island, Victoria, a landmark conservation decision in Australia, the historic peninsula was carefully planned to enhance and restore native wildlife habitat. Home to the renowned Penguin Parade, the project applied a "first principles" approach to design, significantly expanding habitats and adding new penguin viewing facilities. (See image above)

The focus was on creating a memorable experience when penguins return from the sea to their burrows. From specially designed viewing platforms, guests can get a closer look at the penguins without interfering with their natural routines. The boardwalks are thoughtfully integrated into the natural surroundings and incorporate a lighting design that provides a safe viewing experience.

Connect and Create

Harkening back to Richard Foreman's Land Mosaics, a book still on my shelf since landscape architecture grad school, I am reminded of the simple terms that outline the interconnection of habitats.

Habitat "patches" are areas of suitable habitat for species, while a "corridor" is a narrow strip of habitat that connects isolated habitat patches. Continuity and connectivity of corridors are critical to maintain, create, or restore healthy and resilient ecosystems.

Freeways, highways, and roads fragment and disrupt wildlife habitats, damage natural systems, and endanger both people and animals. In the U.S., 1 to 2 million wildlife-vehicle collisions occur each year, which has resulted in $8 billion in damages and around 200 human deaths from deer-related accidents.

To address these issues and reconnect fragmented habitats affordably, the Center for Large Landscape Conservation introduced the Animal Road Crossing (ARC) International Wildlife Crossing Infrastructure Design Competition.

The 'Hypar-nature' Wildlife Bridge by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates is a unique single-span habitat bridge that uses prefabricated concrete modules. This connection extends the existing habitat across the bridge and over the traffic below by creating a vaulted structure with distinct habitat bands that create multiple zones to safely guide a variety of animals across.

The design includes forms that are easy to replicate and produce in a cost-effective way, minimize site disruption, and adapt to changing migration patterns.

These strategies are already part of many landscape architects' practices. But we are now more aware of the need to measure, monitor, and track our impacts.

Measure

In 2020, the Montreal COP15 paved the way for adopting the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, setting four goals, including protecting at least 30 percent of the world's land and ocean by 2030.

Other initiatives have emerged, including supporting the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration through biodiversity-positive projects that achieve at least 10 percent biodiversity net gain (BNG). This is in line with the UK's mandate for a 10 percent increase from pre-development biodiversity levels. All of these are targets in ASLA's Climate Action Plan.

The recently launched Pathfinder 3.0 now guides landscape designs on biodiversity. Projects can have positive or negative impacts.

We must prioritize these goals in our designs:

Protect existing ecosystems

Restore native and ecologically appropriate ecosystems

Design planting based upon the plant communities and habitats of the local eco-region

Project teams should include ecologists to make field observations of a pre-construction site and provide nuanced information and guidance. To encourage biodiversity-positive planning, design, and engineering, the new Pathfinder 3.0 includes some basic biodiversity impact calculations outlined in a Methodology Report and User Guide.

As always, this is a work in progress, and there is much more to be done. But one step forward is the first step in making positive change.

This article was originally published on The Dirt.