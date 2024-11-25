Woo Architects Designs Modular UK Pavilion for Osaka Expo 2025

London-based Woo Architects, in collaboration with Japanese contractor ES Global, has revealed its design for the UK Pavilion at the Expo 2025 in Osaka. Built on the principles of a circular economy, the pavilion features a modular , 10-by-10-metre gridded structure designed that prioritizes ease of assembly, disassembly, and relocation. Ultimately, the pavilion's design reflects the Expo's theme, "Come Build the Future," embodying sustainability and reuse.

Central to the pavilion's concept is the Global Modular System, a construction approach developed by ES Global to ensure rapid deployment, efficiency, and adaptability. This system enables the structure to meet stringent fire, thermal, and structural standards while minimizing foundation requirements. Additionally, it is designed to support renewable energy systems, such as solar or wind power, further enhancing its sustainability. Post-Expo, the building materials and components will be repurposed for other uses, emphasizing long-term adaptability .

Designed to operate with low energy consumption , the pavilion incorporates a flat roof adaptable for solar or wind power generation. It represents a continuation of ES Global's experience in modular architecture, drawing from previous projects such as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics venues and the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. Woo Architects and ES Global see this pavilion as a step forward in modular construction in Japan, a country already known for its innovation in this field.

The UK Pavilion for Expo 2025 in Osaka exemplifies a growing trend among national pavilions to embrace modular and circular design principles. Also at Expo 2025, the Spanish Pavilion, "The Kuroshio Current," follows a similar path, utilizing recycled and sustainable materials in its circular form . This design acknowledges both historical connections and the environmental need for reuse and minimal waste. Similarly, LAVA Architects has just revealed their design for The German Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka. Highlighting the theme of the circular economy, the pavilion focuses on returning all consumable goods to the cycle of the economy, achieving zero waste, and minimizing resource consumption . Finally, The Kingdom of the Netherlands, designed by RAU Architects, also explores circular design and features a prominent illuminated sphere at its center, symbolizing a new era of unlimited clean energy.