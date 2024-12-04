Creating a Multi-Sensory Digital Shower Experience for Well-being, Relaxation, and Control

Save this picture! Anthem+™ - Shower environment. Image Courtesy of Kohler

Incorporating technology into architecture has transformed the way we design and experience environments across various scales, spanning from urban development to interior settings. Today, the concept of "smart spaces" embodies the fusion of innovation and design to enhance well-being and quality of life in our daily activities. This is achieved through seamless technological integration, encompassing a range of functions and systems via software, digital tools, and everyday devices like smartphones. As a result, activities like showering are experiencing significant advancements, evolving into a digital multi-sensory experience that offer personalized control over environmental factors, enhancing relaxation and well-being. These innovations enhance the interaction between technology, design, and users, fostering new ways to engage with spaces and subtly enriching our routine activities.

Allowing precise control over environmental elements, the Anthem+™ digital control exemplifies this shift by offering a seamless, integrated system meticulously engineered to fit global plumbing standards. This sensory immersion managed via a single minimalist device and interface, enables easy customization of the showering atmosphere through an intuitive, touch-sensitive surface that can control up to 12 water outlets— plus sound and light. Users have complete control and personalization over a combination of shower sprays, rain heads, showerheads, hand showers, and body sprays, allowing them to mix and match settings and program up to 9 presets for easy access. Additionally, 18 Kohler-created experiences were designed to manipulate water and steam, enhancing the user's ability to prepare for the day or promote relaxation and recovery.

The Anthem+™ digital control offers independent access to each spray and up to two temperature and flow zones, allowing users to adjust settings precisely and select individual levels of warmth for different body areas. The warm-up mode enhances the shower experience by purging cold water from the pipes and holding the hot water for up to two minutes, ensuring that no water is wasted if users take their time stepping into the shower.

Customizable Water, Steam, and Sound Configurations for Wellness

Among several configurations, the system creates different atmospheres by merging diverse stimuli from water-only shower settings or adding sound and steam for an enhanced well-being experience. The smart shower system offers versatility with up to 12 available water outlets when opting for the water-only shower configuration. It integrates with Statement™ single or multifunction rain heads, hand showers, body sprays, and showerheads, giving the flexibility to design a specific setup.

When choosing the steam and sound configuration, the characteristics of the water-only setting are maintained while adding an extra layer of comfort. Anthem valving and controls work with Statement™ shower components, a Kohler steam generator and amplifier, and SoundTile™ speakers to create a more immersive, multi-sensory shower experience. Central to this setup, steam enhances relaxation and provides health benefits that water alone cannot offer. This combination of water and steam is frequently utilized in residential architecture, hotels, and resorts, where customizable features are employed to create bespoke shower spaces that seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality.

Advanced Hardware and Software for Seamless Design and Shower Control

Beyond its functions and settings, the Anthem+™ ecosystem showcases innovative design and technology through its finishes, features, and connectivity. The Digital Control hardware is available in Polished Chrome, Vibrant Polished Nickel, Vibrant Brushed Nickel, Matte Black, and Vibrant Brushed Moderne Brass— though some finish options may vary by region. With its clean, defined shapes, the design seamlessly integrates into diverse interior styles, offering tones ranging from cool to warm and enhancing functionality and aesthetic adaptability.

Building on this versatility—particularly through its software capabilities—the system integrates with the brand-dedicated app, allowing users to customize their shower experience further. Features such as remote on/off control, personalized presets, and voice command compatibility with Amazon Alexa or Google Home enhance convenience and ease of use. Additionally, the ability to set temperature limits, monitor water usage, and track shower duration promotes sustainability without compromising comfort. Regular system updates ensure continued innovation by enabling the addition of new Kohler-created experiences. Furthermore, with a continuous path for the design and projects, the company has developed Studio Kohler as a toolbox and dedicated workspace, home to regional specifying guides, a global product catalog, and technical files to streamline the design process, support customization, and enhance collaboration across various projects.

