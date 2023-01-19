6 Ideas to Create an Amazing Shower Experience

Save this picture! The Dovecote / AZO. Sequeira Arquitectos Associados. Image: © Nelson Garrido

In a world that increasingly demands more from us, for many people the bath goes beyond a moment of hygiene. It can give you a few minutes to relax after a long day at work and recharge your batteries. Therefore, more and more people are looking for spaces that escape the usual when it comes to bathroom design. Showering can become a pleasurable experience that allows a momentary escape from everyday tasks, as the projects selected below can demonstrate.

Coatings That Stand Out

Thinking about wall coverings, tile colors, or different textures in the shower stall is an option that can work with different rhythms and compositions within the bathroom itself. Different patterns and materials can make your bath area unique.

MEV Cabin / Studio Jean Verville architectes. Image: © Maxime Brouillet

House in Boadilla del Monte / Malu de Miguel. Image: © Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Integration With Nature

The benefits of biophilia have already been scientifically proven. Plants and other elements of nature provide us with our well-being, health and emotional comfort. When these qualities are combined with a good bath, it results in a positive experience for the body and mind.

Hartland Estate / Studio Jencquel. Image: © Djuna Ivereigh

Corten House / Costaveras Arquitetos. Image: © ODE Studio

A Little Bit of Mystery

When the shower has prominence in the room, it is possible to work on privacy without necessarily breaking the connection with it. Using translucent or permeable elements, such as cobogó, can bring protagonism to the bodies moving next to the lights and create shadows. It is enough to transform the whole environment.

Theros All Suite Hotel / Mastrominas ARChitecture. Image: © Brechenmacher & Baumann Photography

Connection With the Outside

There are several ways to connect the shower area with the outside for those who don't like to be confined. Whether through zenith openings, on a lower level, or even from floor to ceiling, when the surroundings allow it, a shower with the feeling of being outdoors can be much more refreshing.

Monte House / TACO taller de arquitectura contextual. Image: © Leo Espinosa

Las Gaviotas Set / BAK arquitectos. Image: © Inés Tanoira

Lighting

Thinking about artificial lighting can bring different atmospheres to bath time. Lights can be colored, worked indirectly, or in niches, making the space even more versatile.

Minas House / studio mk27. Image: © Joana França

The Shower in the Spotlight

For those who are serious about bathing, the shower can get special relevance in the place. Highlighting it in the environment and working on its unity is one of the alternatives for those who like to perform when showering, making it more playful.

House in Meco / atelier RUA. Image courtesy of Atelier RUA