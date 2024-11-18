Emre Arolat Architecture Unveils Inclusive Civic Space, Winning the WAF 2024 Future Project of the Year

Save this picture! Küçükçekmece Djemevi. Image Courtesy of EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture has recently released its design for the Küçükçekmece Djemevi, a new concept for a civic space in Istanbul designed to combat social exclusion and provide a comfortable and inviting environment for the Alevi community. The building is comprised of a series of interconnected spaces and structures that generate a complex topography, offering ample recreational areas and a space of identity for the local community. The concept was recognized during the World Architecture Festival 2024, earning them the award of Future Project of the Year in recognition of its social inclusivity and careful adaptation to local traditions and needs.

+ 10

The architectural design of the Küçükçekmece Djemevi was conceived in response to the socio-political climate of Istanbul, where identity-based policies have led to the marginalization of certain groups. This project was designed specifically to provide the Alevi community with a legitimate and inclusive space aligned with their cultural traditions, particularly the "cem" ritual. The design process involved an extensive examination of both oral and written cultural documents to understand the sociological conditions of the Alevis community, with ample research focused on ensuring that the design would meet the community's cultural and ritualistic needs, all while countering social exclusion.

The site analysis identified a need for quality recreational spaces, leading to the integration of a city park into the design. Taking advantage of the existing topography, the project proposes a configuration of inner courtyards that connect a series of fragmented structures. At the lower levels, these structures accommodate various facilities, including key communal areas such as the Dining Hall, Reading Room, and Classrooms.

Related Article World Architecture Festival 2024: fjcstudio Recognized for World Building of The Year and All Other Day 3 Winners

This spatial arrangement reflects traditional rural typologies of the area, ensuring coherence with the local cultural context while providing spaces for reflection, leisure, social gathering, and learning. The worship space prominently features elements like the Conversation Square and Cem Square, which are central to the Alevis' spiritual practices. This architectural layout, accessible from both the central Life area and the main entrance, underscores the ideals of unity and gathering intrinsic to the Alevi "cem" rituals, thereby reinforcing the community's identity in a challenging social landscape.

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) 2024, held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, celebrated remarkable architectural projects from around the globe. In addition to the Küçükçekmece Djemevi, other notable winners include fjcstudio's Darlington Public School, recognized with the World Building of the Year award, and Shenzhen Guanlan Riverside Plaza in China, created by LAY-OUT Planning Consultants Co., Ltd., which received the Landscape of the Year award. Additionally, Office AIO's Pang Mei Noodle Bar LFS won the World Interior of the Year for its playful and experimental design.