Inaugural Copenhagen Architecture Biennial 2025 Unveils "Slow Down" Theme

The inaugural Copenhagen Architecture Biennial, set to take place from September 18 to October 19, 2025, has announced its first curatorial theme, "Slow Down." Organized by CAFx, the biennial builds upon the foundation of the annual Copenhagen Architecture Festival, established in 2014, evolving into a larger international platform aimed at deepening engagement with architectural issues. This transition marks a shift in focus toward more comprehensive and long-term dialogue around the built environment's role in shaping society and addressing contemporary challenges.

The biennial, under the leadership of Josephine Michau, who previously curated the Danish Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale in 2023, seeks to create a space for reflection on architecture's impact on everyday life, societal well-being, and environmental sustainability. It will feature a diverse program spanning exhibitions, symposia, talks, film screenings, studio visits, and guided tours across various venues in Copenhagen, with a central hub located in the city's Cultural District.

"Slow Down," the theme for the 2025 edition, aims to spark dialogue about architecture as a tool for reducing the pace of modern life and reconsidering societal priorities. As the world contends with the aftereffects of a "Great Acceleration"—marked by rapid population growth, increased energy consumption, and environmental strain—the theme invites architects and the public alike to envision a "Great Deceleration." This exploration involves imagining ways in which architecture can foster longer-lasting structures, emphasize repair and sustainability, and reduce waste.

It also examines how society might shift from quick consumption to thoughtful contemplation, using slowness as a means to drive positive change in an overheated world. Central to this discussion is the role of the construction sector, which contributes significantly to global emissions, resource consumption, and biodiversity loss. By redefining the pace and priorities of the built environment, the biennial aims to promote sustainable practices and long-term thinking in urban development.

Launching in September 2025, the biennial will serve as a platform for global architectural discourse, inviting both industry professionals and the public to explore how architecture shapes everyday life and contributes to environmental and societal well-being. Its aim is to inspire reflection and foster innovation by connecting diverse perspectives and disciplines. In fact, The Copenhagen Architecture Biennial will serve as a collaborative platform for professionals, the public, and other stakeholders to reflect on and engage with architecture's potential to shape a more equitable future.

