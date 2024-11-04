18th Istanbul Biennial Appoints Christine Tohmé as Curator for Upcoming Edition in Türkiye

The Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV) has appointed Christine Tohmé as the curator for the 18th Istanbul Biennial, which will take place in three phases over three years from 2025 to 2027. According to the Biennial Foundation, this edition was postponed from 2024 by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV). This Biennial remains Türkiye's largest international exhibition dedicated to contemporary art, offering a significant platform for artists globally.

Christine Tohmé, a prominent figure in arts curation and community building, is the founder of Ashkal Alwan in Beirut and is known for initiatives that advance artistic practices and arts education. Her curatorial work has received numerous accolades, including the UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture and the CCS Bard Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence. Tohmé's curatorial practice emphasizes the importance of collaboration and engagement with local communities, aligning well with the Biennial's evolving format.

The 18th Istanbul Biennial will unfold in three distinct legs, each aiming to deepen the dialogue between artists and audiences. The first segment, running from 20 September to 23 November 2025, will showcase exhibitions and public programs. In 2026, the Biennial will establish a permanent educational structure, complemented by a quarterly public program. The Biennial's final phase, from 18 September to 14 November 2027, will feature a culmination of exhibitions, performances, and gatherings.

I have found working in the arts to be most transformative, not only in moments of formal presentation but, more importantly, during its production—in the creative process, everyday exchanges, openings, studio visits, and reading groups. Therefore, the 18th Istanbul Biennial should invest as much in the production process as in its presentation. The extended timeframe of three years will allow the Biennial to engage more deeply with the local scene and foster projects and collaborations around collective questions, contexts, and communities. --Christine Tohmé

Since its inception, the Istanbul Biennial has been hosted at various iconic sites around the city, including the Hagia Sophia Museum and the Bosphorus Bridge, providing artists with unique spaces to present site-specific works. Under the curatorship of Christine Tohmé, the Biennial will continue to explore new perspectives within both historic and contemporary contexts.

