From Concept to Object: Studio PRACTICE's Contribution to Korean Architecture’s New Wave

Save this picture! Hatchingroom Flagship Store in Seongsu / StudioPractice. Image © Bayley Smith, Kyunseok Seo

PRACTICE is a Seoul-based studio founded in 2020 by designers Sisan Lee and Sehou Ahn, and one of ArchDaily's 2024 Best New Practices. With backgrounds in architecture and interior design, they explore a wide range of creative fields, from spatial and exhibition design to custom furniture, art objects, and material experimentation, and had been highlighted last year due to their fast design approach which "matches the fast-evolving iterations at the world's bustling hub of fashion and design". The studio brings a unique depth to each project by creating custom-designed elements, furniture, and objects that reflect their diverse creative capacities. Pieces within their projects are crafted from a deep understanding of its purpose and materiality, demonstrating the studio's commitment to thoughtful, integrity-driven design.

Sisan Lee and Sehou Ahn's work could be defined by their interest in the intersection of natural and artificial elements, viewing the city as a complex blend of these forces. This perspective shapes their approach, where the synthesis of organic and synthetic materials forms the conceptual foundation of their projects.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of Korean design, the designers aim to challenge the notion that Korean designers merely follow trends. Instead, they embrace the adaptive and responsive nature of contemporary design in Seoul, seeing it as a unique skill in a city known for its fast-paced shifts. For them, the ability to quickly interpret and integrate trends is essential to creating a relevant design identity.

Their journeys began on different yet complementary paths. Sisan Lee, motivated by the desire to bring ideas from concept to physical form, studied furniture design. His early work, which he shared online, caught the attention of the curatorial platform Meeseek. This invitation allowed him to realize one of his designs in tangible form, marking a pivotal step in his practice.

Sehou Ahn, on the other hand, developed a passion for fostering a creative community where artists could connect, exchange ideas, and showcase their work. This vision eventually led to a gallery setting, which not only brought together various artists but also became the place where Sisan and Sehou met. Recognizing their complementary skills and shared vision, they decided to team up, establishing Practice as a collaborative studio that combines their interests and expertise.

Explore some of their selected projects in South Korea.