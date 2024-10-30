A Space for Shared Memory: WXCA Unveils Design for the Greater Poland Uprising Museum in Poznań

Save this picture! The 1918-1919 Greater Poland Uprising Museum in Poznań WXCA. Image © WXCA

WXCA Architectural Design Studio has unveiled its design for a new museum aiming to honor the 1918-1919 patriotic uprising and victory of the people of Greater Poland. Situated near the historic St. Adalbert's Hill, home to an 800-year-old church, the museum is set to become a significant cultural and historical site. In addition to its preservation of history, the museum aims to offer the people of Poznań a contemporary public space to highlight this collective heritage. WXCA architects won the 2019 competition for the museum design and urban concept. The project began construction in early 2024 and is expected to open to the public in 2026.

The Museum's concept envisions it as not only a venue for a historical narrative but as a platform for active dialogue and social interaction. Central to the design is a public square encircled by four pavilion-like buildings, reflecting the origins of Polish communities. The spatial arrangement takes cues from Poland's fortified settlements, while the circular open space in the middle serves as a forum for contemporary democratic exchange among Poznań's residents.

The design adapts modern architectural principles to balance them with the site's rich cultural heritage, including the historic St. Adalbert's Hill and its 800-year-old Gothic church. The layout features four independent functional blocks linked by an underground section, enhancing visibility and respect for the historical landscape. This arrangement preserves green space while highlighting the church's historical significance. The museum's exterior will combine rough stone at the base with smoother stone above, representing a transition to modernity, while sloped roofs create varied sightlines. Expansive glazing will connect the museum with the public square.

The proposed spatial arrangement is a tribute to the origins of our nation, to the fortified settlements and villages where the first communities came together. - Adam Mierzwa, co-author of the project

The museum is designed as a multi-functional cultural center, featuring spaces for permanent and temporary exhibitions, an auditorium, a library, conservation rooms, and staff workspaces within its functional blocks and subterranean level. A central square, effectively connected to public areas, is adaptable for various activities and can serve as a relaxing retreat or extended areas for dining and exhibitions. A water mist installation will enhance the ambiance, making it suitable for lectures, concerts, and gatherings. Additionally, the design incorporates a community park, preserving existing trees to provide residents of Poznań with a green space for relaxation and recreation.

Poland-based WXCA architectural design studio has gained recognition for its works on public utility projects such as the Palmiry Memorial Museum, the Polish History Museum, and the Polish Army Museum in Warsaw. The office has also won an international competition for the reconstruction of the Saxon Palace, a heritage site located in the historical city center of Warsaw, Poland.