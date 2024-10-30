Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Monaco Pavilion at Expo Explores Mediterranean and Japanese Gardens as a Symbol of Cultural Harmony

Monaco Pavilion at Expo Explores Mediterranean and Japanese Gardens as a Symbol of Cultural Harmony

The Monaco Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka explores the fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese landscapes, creating a unique cultural dialogue through architecture and landscape design. The pavilion's design, centered around a harmonious blend of Mediterranean and Japanese garden elements, embodies Monaco's global initiatives and its commitment to environmental stewardship. Reflecting the Expo's theme, "Take Care of Wonder," the pavilion invites visitors to experience a captivating and serene environment that celebrates both nature and culture.

Monaco Pavilion at Expo Explores Mediterranean and Japanese Gardens as a Symbol of Cultural Harmony - Image 2 of 7Monaco Pavilion at Expo Explores Mediterranean and Japanese Gardens as a Symbol of Cultural Harmony - Image 3 of 7Monaco Pavilion at Expo Explores Mediterranean and Japanese Gardens as a Symbol of Cultural Harmony - Image 4 of 7Monaco Pavilion at Expo Explores Mediterranean and Japanese Gardens as a Symbol of Cultural Harmony - Image 5 of 7

Monaco Pavilion at Expo Explores Mediterranean and Japanese Gardens as a Symbol of Cultural Harmony - Image 2 of 7
© JULIEN COMMAN

The architectural concept, crafted by Monegasque architects Nicolas Fedoroff and Jerome Hein and developed with landscape architect Julien Rossignol, reinterprets traditional Japanese motifs with Mediterranean and Provençal influences, establishing a calming, immersive garden. The structure itself, crafted from reflective metal, merges effortlessly with the surroundings, enhancing the natural light and vegetation, and offering visitors a visually transformative experience.

Designed as a natural extension of the Expo's forecourt, the pavilion embraces an understated architectural approach that foregrounds lush, curated greenery. At its entrance, an ancient stone pathway under a prominent olive tree, a symbol of the Mediterranean region, leads visitors into a garden featuring Mediterranean and Japanese plantings, arranged in micro-landscapes.

Distinctive architectural elements, such as the colorful façade forms and the Belvedere's ceiling, subtly evoke rose petals, creating a rhythmic and identifiable character for the pavilion. This interplay of color and form provides a sense of continuity and identity to the structure, making it an iconic part of the Expo's landscape.

Monaco Pavilion at Expo Explores Mediterranean and Japanese Gardens as a Symbol of Cultural Harmony - Image 4 of 7
© DOUG & WOLF

The Monaco Pavilion stands as a bridge between two cultures, facilitating an exchange where Mediterranean traditions and Japanese serenity coexist. Designed as an immersive cultural experience, it invites visitors to explore a carefully crafted environment where the vibrancy of both regions resonates in unison.

In other similar news, Indonesia's pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka takes the form of a stylized boat hull, representing progress and resilience. The Belgian Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka, centers on "Saving Lives," exploring water's universal importance in sustaining and nurturing life. Additionally, The Kingdom of the Netherlands recently unveiled the theme and design of its Pavilion for Expo 2025 Osaka, "Common Ground: Creating a New Dawn Together."

Monaco Pavilion at Expo Explores Mediterranean and Japanese Gardens as a Symbol of Cultural Harmony - Image 3 of 7
© DOUG & WOLF

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Expo Osaka 2025.

Image gallery

