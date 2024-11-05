Art Galleries that Draw You In: 5 Artistic Spaces in Brazil Connecting Indoors and Outdoors

Save this picture! Laguna Gallery / Estúdio 41. Image © Joana França

Art and architecture go through a series of interpretive processes before their creation that involve recognizing a capacity for wonder, experimentation, communication, and imagination. Sharing sensitivities and creative quests, they can transform the experience of the world by responding to a collective set of ideas that, at times, design, paint, and write about themes related to the connection with nature, the role of society in the built environment, the sensations conveyed by spaces, and more.

Delving into their history, architecture and art have always been interrelated disciplines that materialize their ideas, whether in the work of an architect, on a painter's canvas, or in an artist's sculpture. When designing spaces for art, there are certain requirements and needs that artworks inevitably demand to ensure proper care and maintenance so they do not deteriorate over time. Designing the correct lighting for spaces, user circulation, and the available distance between visitors and the exhibited works are part of the path toward creating dynamic, flexible, and adaptable projects that aim to establish different relationships with their exterior environment. Techniques such as combining materials, incorporating double-height spaces or interior courtyards, and arranging movable furniture, among others, can encourage spatial continuity and communication between atmospheres of varying uses, scales, and heights

In this curated collection, the goal is to explore five art gallery projects in Brazil that demonstrate a significant interest in connecting interior spaces with the exterior environment, whether by fostering relationships at ground level and entrances or by incorporating patios and gardens on different levels.

In 2021, the Gentil Carioca gallery decided to expand its exhibition spaces and bring its works to São Paulo. Canoa Arquitetura proposed a cost-controlled intervention, focusing especially on the interior areas of a rental property that perfectly aligned with the gallery's irreverent and festive tradition due to its direct connection between the ground floor and the public sidewalk. The project addressed various solutions aimed at strengthening the relationship between the exhibition spaces and the external environment. Specifically, the liberation of the courtyard, which restored its original layout, not only improved natural lighting and ventilation conditions but also allowed for the expansion of exhibition space into the outdoors. Additionally, clear tempered glass doors with a sliding and rotating opening system ensure visual continuity and allow for the full opening of the four transitions from inside to outside. At the same time, the terracotta-colored micro cement floor evokes the earth's natural essence, establishing continuity with the pink sandstone pebbles placed in the outdoor courtyard.

Located in Curitiba, the project for Galeria Simões de Assis seeks to balance the appreciation of artistic treasure with its accessibility to the public, enabling contact with art. With the premise of visually connecting the interior space and the street, most of the existing glass facade was preserved with two interventions: replacing the door for easier installation and adding a perforated metal screen in front of the glass, created from metal panels, providing solar protection for the artwork without sacrificing the facade's transparency. Additionally, since there is a height difference between the building and the sidewalk, a landscaping design was developed to create unity and continuity in the space. A staircase was built to bridge the height difference, extending along the entire facade, transforming into garden beds, and creating a podium or pedestal for the constructed object.

Capturing the virtues of an old house to transform it into an art gallery, the project involved everything from technical requirements for exhibitions and collections to an emphasis on a tropical garden and cultural gatherings. As the backdrop for most artworks, the exhibition rooms were arranged along the perimeter wall, visually connecting the interior and exterior spaces on all floors. In fact, the gardens were designed to host sculptures amid the tropical vegetation. All interventions were designed to enhance circulation flow, the new significance of spaces, and various lighting scenes while aiming to strengthen the indoor-outdoor relationship with the appeal of bringing an art gallery into the street.

The project consisted of placing an exhibition room and an office space on a narrow lot adjacent to an existing building belonging to the Millán art gallery. With the idea of creating an interior passage and a shared open space to connect the buildings, they decided to locate the exhibition hall on the ground floor and the office as a mezzanine without touching the side walls, allowing the double-height void to bring natural light into the exhibition through a series of longitudinal skylights in the roof. Moreover, the exhibition wall next to the facade was designed as a removable panel, providing greater communication between the interior and exterior.

In response to the question of what desirable views this space should have, the project suggests two approaches: the excavation of a garden along the underground perimeter to create a new setting, and the choice of a translucent material that reveals light without exposing the interior views of the building. This approach aims to promote well-being in a space where light takes center stage, serving not only during the day but also as an urban lamp at night.