Hanif Kara of AKT II Receives 2024 Soane Medal for Pioneering Engineering and Architectural Innovation

Sir John Soane's Museum has announced Hanif Kara, a celebrated structural engineer and co-founder of AKT II, as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Soane Medal. This marks a historic moment as Kara becomes the first engineer to receive the accolade, traditionally awarded to architects and theorists. The recognition highlights his profound impact on the built environment, particularly through his pioneering approach to interdisciplinary collaboration. Kara will deliver the Soane Medal Lecture at the Royal Academy on November 26.

Kara's career spans over two decades, during which he has been instrumental in the design of four Stirling Prize-winning buildings: the Peckham Library (2000), the Sainsbury Laboratory (2012), Bloomberg's European headquarters (2018), and Kingston University's Town House (2021). His influence extends globally, having collaborated with architectural giants such as Zaha Hadid, David Chipperfield, Herzog & de Meuron, and Bjarke Ingels. His projects, including Google's London HQ and the soon-to-open London Museum in Smithfield, push the boundaries of what structural engineering can achieve in contemporary design.

In his upcoming lecture, Kara is expected to reflect on his unique role as an enabler of architectural dreams, blending engineering with design to create innovative solutions for today's most pressing challenges, including the climate crisis. "As a scientist, I like to think that hope can turn into possibilities," Kara has said, emphasizing his optimistic approach to addressing environmental concerns through engineering.

This honor for Kara coincides with another momentous achievement for AKT II, which, in collaboration with Lebanon-based EAST Architecture Studio and artist Rayyane Tabet, recently won the inaugural AlMusalla Prize at the Diriyah Biennale. The team's design—a modular structure inspired by traditional weaving and constructed from sustainable date palm waste—exemplifies Kara's commitment to sustainability and reuse, values central to his engineering philosophy. This project, like many of Kara's works, reflects his innovative use of materials and techniques to mitigate the environmental impact of construction, demonstrating his belief in "advanced reverse design."

In addition to his architectural achievements, Kara has played a significant role in education, mentoring emerging architects and engineers, and holding positions at top institutions like Harvard's Graduate School of Design. His contributions to the field of design engineering, both as a practitioner and educator, have made him an indispensable figure in the architecture community.

According to The Guardian, Kara's work has allowed some of the most daring architectural designs of the last two decades to exist, with the slender columns, dramatic spans, and sleek curves of these buildings standing as a testament to his expertise. With the 2024 Soane Medal, Kara's pioneering spirit and tireless advocacy for interdisciplinary collaboration have rightfully been recognized, cementing his place as a transformative figure in both engineering and architecture.

