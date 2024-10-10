Smart and Retro: Advanced Toggle Switches Harmonized with Le Corbusier's Color System

Save this picture! LS 1912 toggle switches. Image Courtesy of JUNG

Barragán, Bofill, Graves, and Le Corbusier are architects renowned for their exceptional and sensitive use of color. In their approaches, color takes on an importance comparable almost to functionality, achieved through a nuanced and comprehensive perception of their context. But what is color? From a technical standpoint, it is a visual perception that arises from the interaction of light with our eyes and brain. However, when we explore its meaning on a more emotional and poetic level, it takes on a deeper significance. For Ricardo Bofill, color infuses life into architecture, while for Charles-Édouard Jeanneret, —better known as Le Corbusier—, it serves as a powerful tool to evoke emotions and create spatial illusions.

In 'Polychromie Architecturale' Le Corbusier argues that color is not only a decorative element but also a fundamental tool for creating environments and enhancing the functionality of architectural spaces. This idea, developed between 1931 and 1959, is articulated around a system composed of a range of colors, where each tone has its relevance and contributes to creating atmospheres that transcend mere architectural design. An example is JUNG's LS 1912 toggle switch range, which combines classic design with advanced control options and showcases the diverse hue variants of the 63 colors in Le Corbusier's color system.

Color in architecture–a means as powerful as the ground plan and section. Or better: polychromy, a component of the ground plan and the section itself. – Le Corbusier

Being colorful and smart, these toggle switches provide a new interpretation of the classic LS 1912 switch—paying homage to the brand's founding year. It retains the familiar purist design of the LS series while incorporating a wide range of colors and innovative functions.

Understanding the Origins: A Throwback to the Past with Today's Technology

To fully appreciate the impact of this design, we need to revisit its historical context. In the late 1910s, the toggle switch emerged as a replacement for the rotary switch. This new device, both simple and user-friendly, marked the first time functionality was seamlessly integrated with aesthetic appeal. Years later, while the toggle switch may evoke a sense of tradition, it continues to evolve and adapt to modern demands and materialities. The basic materials of the LS 1912 are brass, stainless steel, and aluminum, finished in Chrome, Classic Brass, Stainless Steel, Aluminum, and Dark. These materials are treated using various handicraft techniques or lacquering, striking a balance between modern materials and processes that some might consider 'retro'.

Depending on the material, the toggle levers are available in timeless shapes, such as cones, and cubes. Additionally, contemporary developments include a version with integrated LED technology, where the light signal indicates the switching status and provides orientation. This latest version of the LS 1912 complements two other successful concepts: it is now available in a cylindrical version featuring colors from Les Couleurs® Le Corbusier, which can be integrated into KNX systems as an intelligent push button, making it possible to combine these two innovations.

Meeting in the Present: A Fusion of Retro and Le Corbusier's Colors

With the LS 1912 toggle switch available in Polychromie Architecturale colors, the design possibilities of the classic LS series are greatly expanded. These colored switches open up a new range of options for architectural design, enabling everything from colored switches on white walls to white switches on colored walls, as well as tone-on-tone variations and chromatic designs based on specific palettes. This approach is especially relevant for architects and designers, as JUNG is the only manufacturer worldwide to offer light switches in all of Le Corbusier's original colors.

What is unique about the color system is that each of these 63 tones can be combined with any other within the range. Furthermore, to reproduce the color depth of the Polychromie Architecturale, the switches are hand-finished using a special process for use on the switches, creating a unique matte surface custom-made by experienced craftsmen in Germany. In addition, close monitoring by the licensor, Les Couleurs® Le Corbusier, ensures that the matte gloss level and colors match the original samples from the mid-20th century.

Through these switches, it is possible to create cool ambiances that convey a sense of relaxation. For instance, colors such as bleu céruléen or céruléen vif can enhance contemplative and introspective spaces. In contrast, vert anglais offers a soft transition, with its green tone providing a serene and calm atmosphere ideal for study areas or home workplaces. To add energy to these environments, vibrant tones like rouge vermillon can be incorporated, reinforcing the dynamic character of spaces such as kitchens.

Vision for the Future: New Possibilities and Interfaces for Control

With an eye to the future, the toggle switch has evolved into a toggle push-button, merging classic design with advanced control options that reflect contemporary trends in interior design and architecture, seamlessly integrating technology. These innovations provide a functional upgrade to the traditional switch and enable versatile use in smart building automation, an area already experiencing exponential growth and expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

The LS 1912 thus becomes an essential control point in this context. With the multi-switch insert and push-button interface, the system transforms into a KNX control, enhancing its functionality and versatility. This combination of devices encompasses various lighting and electrical system control functions integrating seamlessly into an environment that seeks solutions beyond traditional aesthetics and pure functionality.

Undoubtedly, these switches have much to offer, making them eye-catching features in any space thanks to their appealing aesthetics, advanced technology, and vibrant colors. As Le Corbusier stated, 'Color is an incredibly effective triggering tool'. By integrating the colors of Polychromie Architecturale into their design, the switches not only fulfill a practical function but also serve as key elements in creating fresh and distinct ambiances.

