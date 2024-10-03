Foster + Partners Unveils Live-Work Space Designs in Seoul, South Korea

Foster + Partners have just unveiled designs for a new live-work building in Seoul, South Korea, which aims to redefine business hospitality with a personalized approach. This structure is set to accommodate professionals seeking a mixture of work and leisure in an urban environment. With an emphasis on comfort, functionality, and well-being, the building incorporates spaces designed for hosting and entertaining, along with dedicated meeting and negotiation rooms. It also features state-of-the-art wellness facilities, making it a unique setting for both work and relaxation. The project consists of twelve private units, each occupying an entire floor, providing a unique living experience tailored to individual needs.

The twelve whole-floor units are designed with personalized work and entertaining spaces, along with private areas for relaxation. Each unit includes a personal vault and access to a lounge where owners can display their belongings for guests. These vaults are complemented by private dining rooms, bars, and a wine cellar to create an immersive experience. On the floor below, the wellness level features a spa, pool, and luxurious treatment areas.

The 14-story building is situated on a prominent corner along Dosan-daero Road in Seoul. Access is provided through a discreet entrance on a quiet side street, leading to a gated drop-off zone that flows into the ground floor lobby. From there, direct lifts transport visitors to the private units or to an elegant arts lounge and bar on the second floor. Concealed vehicle lifts lead to the basement parking, enhancing the intimate arrival experience through screens and immersive landscaping.

The comprehensive design meets the highest standards of well-being, featuring naturally ventilated spaces, direct access to sheltered outdoor areas, and exceptional amenities for owners and their guests. This building will serve as a private oasis for business in the heart of the city. -- David Summerfield, Head of Studio at Foster + Partners

The arts lounge, bar, vaults, and wellness facilities are arranged into separate spaces to ensure complete privacy for all owners and their guests. A lightwell on the northern side of the building channels natural light into the vaults and pool area, located below ground. The building's street-facing façade incorporates a series of bay windows alongside private green balconies and winter gardens that foster direct outdoor connections and natural ventilation. Additionally, the penthouse unit includes access to a private roof terrace, designed for relaxation and entertaining, with sweeping views of the city.

In other similar news, Foster + Partners will lead the masterplan development for Manchester United's Old Trafford Stadium District, aiming to create a vibrant mixed-use destination. Additionally, the Transamerica Pyramid Center's renovation in San Francisco, led by Foster + Partners, has been completed, enhancing the iconic skyline landmark. In Hangzhou, the Euro American Innovation City, designed by Foster + Partners, is progressing toward completion in September 2025, featuring office towers, apartments, and retail spaces.