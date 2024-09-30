The Future of Work: Sentient Workplaces for Employee Wellbeing 

Save this picture! Social Tailors / SuperLimão. Image © Maíra Acayaba

Imagine stepping into an environment that fully understands you, knows your habits, and actively works to support your wellbeing as an occupant. Air quality might be monitored and managed, and occupant circadian rhythms might be tracked to suggest ideal states of productivity. Workplace designers have been considering occupant wellbeing and health in their designs for offices of the future. Hypothesizing what time ahead may contain, there is a strong case to be made for sentient architecture and interior design being disruptive forces in how we interact with our work environments.

What is Sentient Architecture?

Sentient architecture is a concept that describes buildings that can sense, think, act, and communicate using embedded technology. Buildings and spaces may adapt in real-time to occupants' needs and convey information instantaneously. It refers to an intelligent and responsive environment that leverages technology to create a feedback loop between buildings and their occupants. The architectural system would rely on data from various sensors, wearables, or scanners that make predictive adjustments to optimize comfort, productivity and wellbeing in the space.

There are a few drivers of change that indicate a lucrative opportunity in designing sentient architecture to support organizations and employees in the workplace:

Healthy Buildings

The healthy building trend emphasizes the importance of well-being in the workplace environment. Buildings are designed with optimized air quality, natural light, and biophillic design and other elements that influence wellbeing. "Workplace design has for several years focused on data – usually a lot of it, and optimisation at the expense of aesthetics and sensuousness," says the architect Anne Sarto, partner of mtre, a part of C.F. Møller Architects, "Workplace design is about creating places where people thrive and are influenced by the space they enter. This requires spaces that speak to all our senses." As organizations increasingly recognize the link between physical space, sensory design and mental well-being, they may be motivated to adopt technologies that monitor and respond to occupants' evolving needs.

Relationship between Wellness and Productivity

Recognition of the link between employee wellness and productivity is becoming stronger and more prevalent. Building certifications such as WELL and Fitwel prove that wellness-driven workplace design is here to stay. Organizations are realizing that investing in occupant wellbeing benefits for the employees and the bottom line. Sentient workplaces support this incentive by providing real-time and tailored wellness support. Health-centric office design contributes to long-term cost savings and risk mitigation for companies. Studies show a clear link between poor air quality, inadequate lighting, and employee absenteeism. Conversely, health-centric design translates into fewer sick days, reduced healthcare costs, and a more productive workforce.

Integration of Wearables in the Workplace

Wearable technology has opened up possibilities for workplace operations and new ways of working. Smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other wearables can provide data about employees' physical states and activity levels. This information can be used to alter the work environment based on aggregated employee needs, such as adjusting lighting to match circadian rhythms or regulating noise levels to support productive environments. Around 90% of companies now offer wellness programs, often utilizing devices like Fitbits to track employee fitness and engagement. While individual metrics remain private, aggregate data reveals that highly engaged participants experience only a 0.7% annual increase in healthcare costs, compared to 24% for those less engaged, highlighting a strong link between wellness, job satisfaction, and financial performance.

The Rise of Human-Building Interaction

Human-Building Interaction (HBI) is an emerging field that studies the relationship between human experience and intelligence within spatial environments. The interdisciplinary field combines architecture, psychology, computer science, and engineering to create buildings that actively participate in the human activities they contain. HBI research focuses on how buildings can respond to human needs, preferences, and behaviors, and how humans, in turn, interact with and are influenced by buildings.

Artificial Intelligence and IoT

The development of IoT devices and AI algorithms has made it possible to create highly responsive and adaptive environments by facilitating the collection and analysis of vast amounts of data in real-time. Technology has enabled building managers to make calculated decisions about optimizing conditions for occupants. Sentient buildings will incorporate thousands of sensors that interact with workers' wearable devices and smartphones. These systems can passively learn occupant movements, presence, and interactions with the environment, making predictive adjustments to optimize comfort and productivity.

Technology, being the backbone of sentient environments, offers many opportunities and possibilities in monitoring and translating occupant data. Several technological inventions have already come up that bridge the gap between current capabilities of workplace facilities and their probable futures. For example, the company Enlightened has developed advanced IoT sensors that can be embedded in light fixtures to collect data on occupancy, temperature, and light levels. Similarly, Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure Building platform integrates various building systems to create a more responsive and efficient environment.

ARUP's BREO (Building Resource Expression and Optimization) technology showcases how sensory technology can create a more engaged and responsive environment. By utilizing real-time data to communicate resource usage through intuitive sensory outputs—such as color-changing lights and ambient sounds—BREO empowers occupants to understand and influence their environment actively. This approach raises awareness about energy consumption but also encourages individuals to make informed decisions that enhance both their wellbeing and the building's performance. The system creates a symbiotic relationship between occupants and their environment, encouraging real-time feedback and action towards optimizing the space's conditions.

The Future of Work

There is a lot of conversation in the industry about the future of work. Companies worldwide are looking at multiple ways to optimize the workplace experience not only to attract employees back to offices but also create environments that allow them to be productive, innovative, and satisfied. Sentient workplaces depict a far, yet approachable, leap towards employee-centric spaces that prioritize their needs over the company. It represents a shift in attitude, understanding that employee wellbeing will be the drivers of successful organizations.

As with the introduction of many new technologies - such as the application of artificial intelligence to the architecture industry - concerns around ethics arise. Developers and adopters must carefully consider the wider implications of sentient architecture, particularly concerning privacy rights and data security. Constant monitoring of occupant activity and the body's vital signs might raise concerns about surveillance and the potential misuse of personal information. This may also feed into a culture of mistrust in employers, especially if obtained data is used for alternative purposes. There's a need to strike a balance between optimization and individual autonomy, ensuring that employees retain control over their personal data and work environment. Technologies and environments should also be designed to accommodate diverse needs, including those with disabilities or different sensory preferences, to avoid inadvertently creating exclusionary spaces.

Work environments play a crucial role in creating this behavioral shift, facilitating collaboration and creativity. As this technology continues to develop, we might expect to see the principles of sentient architecture extend beyond the workplace, transforming our homes, schools, and public spaces into intelligent, human-centered environments. In the architecture industry at large, reimagining the relationship between humans and their built environment can transform the approach to design practices.

The office of tomorrow has the potential to become more than just a workspace; it could evolve into an intelligent partner in our professional lives, adapting to our changing needs. By embracing the concept of sentient architecture, we might find ourselves returning to a way of life reminiscent of our past—a relationship of mutual dependency with our surroundings. This shift towards systems-led design, blending natural and artificial environments, suggests a holistic approach that could enhance both human well-being and environmental sustainability.