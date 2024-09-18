Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Colin Fournier, Co-Founder of Archigram, Passes Away at 79

British architect and planner Colin Fournier, co-founder of conceptual architecture studio Archigram and Professor of Architecture and Urbanism at the Bartlett School of Architecture, has passed away at the age of 79. Fournier was best known for his co-design of the Kunsthaus Graz in Austria, also known as the "Friendly Alien." This project, completed together with Sir Peter Cook, is celebrated as one of the most distinctive cultural landmarks of its time. For his contributions to this work, Fournier was awarded Austria's Goldener Ehrenzeichen medal in 2005, a recognition of his impact on the architectural landscape.

Kunsthaus Graz vom Uhrturm aus ONO (November 2006). Image © Marion Schneider & Christoph Aistleitner - Selbst fotografiert via Wikipendia, under license CC BY-SA 2.5

Born in November 1944, Fournier was educated at the Architectural Association in London, where he developed an innovative approach to design that would shape his distinguished career. Early in his professional life, he became an associate member of the avant-garde design group Archigram, which played a key role in reimagining the future of cities. He went on to serve as the planning director for the Ralph M Parsons Company in California, where he led several major urban design projects, including the development of the new town of Yanbu in Saudi Arabia.

Ron Herron - Archigram / Cities: Moving, Master Vehicle-Habitation Project. Image © Deutsches Architekturmuseum

Fournier also has a prolific academic career. In 1995, he became a professor of architecture and urbanism at the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London. ching style, marked by openness and a dedication to fostering creativity, made him a beloved mentor. He was also a visiting professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and remained active in academia until his final days, teaching at Odeal Decq's Confluence Institute in Paris.

Fundamentally, I believe it doesn't really matter how creative, innovative or experimental a single building is, it's really the city as a whole that should change. I have always had this psychological swing, so when I am doing architecture, I think I should do more on the city scale, but when I am working on a city, I feel it would really be nice to work out some details. I've always been torn between the two. - Colin Fournier

Kunsthaus Graz. Image © Isiwal/Wikimedia Commons via WIkipedia under license CC BY-SA 4.0

In addition to his architectural and academic achievements, Fournier was admired for his kindness and generosity. Despite his remarkable accomplishments, he was known for his humility and his commitment to nurturing experimental approaches to design. He is remembered by colleagues and students alike as a relentless optimist who supported others in realizing their own architectural visions.

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Colin Fournier, Co-Founder of Archigram, Passes Away at 79" 18 Sep 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1021322/colin-fournier-co-founder-of-archigram-passes-away-at-79> ISSN 0719-8884

