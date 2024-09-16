An Interconnected Mushroom Grove and a Shelter from the Desert Sun: 8 Installations at Burning Man 2024

Save this picture! Nebula Shroom Grove / Understory Collective. Image © Kristina Chan

Known for its unconventional art installations and striking desert setting, the Burning Man festival has concluded this year with an array of temporary installations spread across the Black Rock Desert in Nevada. The festival's 2024 theme, "Curiouser & Curiouser," inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, encouraged participants to embrace wonder and whimsy.

At Burning Man, a tapestry of themes emerges through diverse installations, from reflections on connectivity and isolation to explorations of time and space. Installations like Nebula Shroom Grove and the Temple of Together emphasize community and unity, inviting interaction and participation. Pieces like "I'm Fine" and Tree Circle delve into universal emotions and humanity's connection to the infinite, while works like Matter Out of Time and The End of Time play with perceptions of time and reality.

+ 25

Read on to discover 8 art installations from the Black Rock Desert of western Nevada built during Burning Man 2024.

Nebula Shroom Grove

Understory Collective

Created by an international collective led by artists Silvia Rueda, Ana Maria Ortiz and Lina Castaneda, Nebula Shroom Grove is an art installation reflecting on loneliness amid our hyper-connected society. Inspired by the interconnected life of mushrooms, it features modular structures resembling natural networks. Each module acts as a mini-shelter, inviting visitors to relax and connect. Nebula encourages community interaction, highlighting the contrast between isolation and connection while celebrating communal strength.

I'm Fine

Oleksiy Sai

"I'm Fine" reflects the universal human emotions of joy, sadness, anger, fear, and love, highlighting the common response of saying "I'm fine" despite inner struggles. Created by Kyiv-based artist Oleksiy Sai, the installation resonates especially with Ukrainians facing ongoing challenges, both personally and as a nation, but the intended message of the installation is intended to be universal, and shared across cultural boundaries.

The Other

Jen Lewin

This year's effigy base features elevated wooden pathways emphasizing gathering. The design incorporates negative space beneath the structure, creating an open area with interconnected benches for the congregation. Lewin highlights the balance between interior and exterior spaces, focusing on both the form and the spaces in between for community interaction.

Caroline Ghosn

"The Temple of Together," designed by Caroline Ghosn, the first BIPOC female Temple lead artist, blends neo-gothic, Art Deco, and Lebanese Khaizaran weaving. Selected from an international competition, the 2024 Burning Man Temple spans 94 feet in diameter and 70 feet in height, symbolizing unity and spirituality. Employing sustainable materials, it invites participation from all skill levels. The design pays homage to past Temples, creating a familiar, welcoming space.

Tree Circle

Eira Mooney and Alquem

The Tree Circle installation evokes the profound connection between humanity and the infinite, aiming to become a reminder of our small yet infinite place in the universe. Comprised of seven natural bamboo trunks resembling hollow, burnt trees, it symbolizes the timelessness of nature. The design creates circular spaces that promote collective coherence through both spatial and soundscape design.

Matter Out Of Time

MJ and Colin, Glass House Arts

Matter Out of Time (MOOT) is an art installation resembling a shiny, spiky ball partially embedded in the playa, with aluminum tubes spanning 25 feet. It features a captain's station, controls, and screens inside, initially appearing inactive. Once the initiation sequence is activated, it comes alive with a flash, a video display, and sounds reminiscent of theremins, creating an imaginative journey through time.

Penumbra

ArtBuilds Collective

Penumbra is a geometric structure in the desert, appearing as a wooden monolith by day. At sunset, it transforms as a central light casts dynamic shadows on the desert floor, creating a poetic play of light and dark. Participants can adjust the light's height, fostering interaction and conversation. When not controlled manually, the light moves autonomously, adding to its allure.

The End of Time

Andrea Greenlees and Andy Tibbetts

The End of Time is a surreal 22-foot tall art installation depicting a "murdered" clock, symbolizing the cessation of Time and the perpetual state of Teatime. This whimsical yet unsettling piece features a climbable, collapsing clock pierced by a giant sword, with distorted numerals and hands. Atop rests a giant teacup seating six people, creating an intimate space. Inside, a mysterious key hangs, adding an enigmatic touch.