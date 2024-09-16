MAD Architects’ Metallic Tornado Is Taking Shape Above Rotterdam’s Museum of Migration

Designed by MAD Architects, the FENIX Museum of Migration is scheduled to open in Rotterdam's City Harbor in 2025. Currently under construction, the museum is set to explore the global narrative of migration through art, architecture, photography, and history. Situated in a 16,000-square-meter warehouse built in 1923, once part of the world's largest warehouse, the building has historical significance as a key storage and shipping hub for the Holland America Line. New construction photographs showcase the assembly of the metallic helix, named The Tornado, taking shape above the historical warehouse.

The project began in 2020 with the release of the initial design images. Working in collaboration with Bureau Polderman, MAD Architects is transforming the historic warehouse, which was a key player in the migration journeys of millions during the 19th and 20th centuries. The museum's ground floor will house three key installations, each reflecting the theme of human migration.

"The Maze," a monumental work made from 2,000 donated suitcases, symbolizes the personal belongings of migrants. The "Family of Migrants" photographic exhibit will feature documentary-style images and portraits, capturing themes of love, loss, and the perilous nature of migrant voyages. Additionally, the 2,275-square-meter flexible space will foster innovative curatorial approaches for future exhibitions.

The Tornado, the museum's main architectural feature, is already rising from the building's base, spiraling upwards and symbolizing the turbulent journeys of migrants. This organic structure serves as both a visual centerpiece and an elevated viewing platform, offering views of the River Maas and the surrounding cityscape, including the iconic Hotel New York. This design brings together past narratives of migration, many of them intrinsically linked to this former warehouse, and the current and future challenges of ongoing global migrations.

FENIX's story is Rotterdam's. And its story is the world's: one of arrivals and departures, and of constant change to face the future. In its landmark new home, FENIX will inspire a profound new curiosity about the world we live in. -- Anne Kremers, Director of FENIX

FENIX reimagines the museum experience, using art, architecture, photography, and history to tell the universal story of migration in a constantly evolving world. The museum will feature expansive gallery spaces spread across two floors, showcasing FENIX's growing collection alongside works by emerging international artists. The collection already includes pieces from renowned artists such as Francis Alÿs, Sophie Calle, Shilpa Gupta, Steve McQueen, and Bill Viola, each addressing migration through contemporary perspectives.

