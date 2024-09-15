The Second Studio Podcast: An Interview with Michael Tyre of Amenta Emma Architects

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

This week David and Marina of FAME Architecture & Design are joined by Michael Tyre, President-Elect and Design Director of Amenta Emma Architects to discuss his childhood interests; education and early career; neurodiversity in design; the Smith College Young Classroom project; fixed variation vs segregation design model; the shift from ego-driven design to co-creation; reframing social discourse to create inclusive spaces; and more.

Highlights & Timestamps

(00:00) Childhood interests

(02:26) Education & early career

(13:44) Neurodiversity in design

Neurodiversity is simply just differences in cognitive function. There is a whole range of the cognitive spectrum. We tend to think of things like disabilities as physical impairments that you can see. But in reality, there is a larger prominence of disabilities that are affecting cognitive mental conditions. It's only recently that this notion of inclusivity and universal design for [neurodiversity and mental health] is starting to be considered. We're beginning to have more awareness around the sensory aspects of the spaces we make, not just the physical characteristics. (15:36) We don't want to design spaces exclusively for neurodiverse individuals. That goes against the point as we are all on the neurodiversity spectrum. We're conditioned to design for the average, but inclusive means that it needs to work for everyone. You don't want to just design for the extreme either because it then reinforces the segregation model. We need to start thinking about design in a way that accommodates a range of needs so that this space works better for everyone. To me, that's inclusive. Not speciality spaces for special needs. (26:34)

(30:14) Smith College project

(35:37) Overstimulating situations for neurodiverse people

(39:35) Fixed variation vs Segregation model

[Fixed variation is about providing an] element of choice and the freedom [for users] to move about and select the environment that works best for them. [The idea is to] create enough variety in a fixed environment. It's not about moving [furniture and providing endless flexibility. For example,] one of the alternate classrooms is always going to have soft seating that has X, Y and Z colours and the other one will always have stand-up seating. That's fixed variation, it's combining the notion of personal choice with predictability. (45:28)

(48:18) Remote learning tools in fixed variation classroom

(53:51) Post-occupancy feedback of the Smith College project

(57:52) Implementing design strategies in Smith College to other projects

(01:04:05) Architects detached from the emotional impact of a space

What is our value proposition as architects if we are exclusive agents of an aesthetic consideration or domain? I think it can be limiting. When we're able to tackle a broader set of problems that have tangible impacts on people, it repositions our value proposition in a good way. There are a lot of pertinent problems that can be solved, and [architects are] uniquely equipped to solve them. I think that will help our profession as we collectively refocus on [solving greater issues in the society] and in a way, demonstrate our value. (01:06:12)

(01:07:55) Shift from ego-driven design to co-creation

(01:14:11) Reframing social discourse to create inclusive spaces

Not only should [the discourse around neurodiversity] move away from, 'Problematic and normal; or atypical and typical' kind of binary thinking. There are strengths in neurodiverse individuals that people are beginning to recognize and leverage in the workplace. Ten years ago, if an individual had autism, most companies wouldn't hire them because all they see is the diagnosis. [But the fact is,] most of these neurodiverse individuals have above-average skills in certain areas. (01:15:45)

(01:17:38) Michael's favourite building

