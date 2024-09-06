BIOSIS Reveals Design for Minimal-Impact Housing in Nuuk, Greenland

Copenhagen-based multidisciplinary studio BIOSIS has revealed the design for a new housing complex in Nuuk, Greenland. The project aims to create a minimal-impact and climate-driven design by integrating the intervention in the area’s natural terrain and adapting the solutions to the local conditions. The Qullilerfik housing project consists of five prism-shaped residences created to complement the sloped site, initially considered unsuitable.

According to BIOSIS, their nature-based designs aim to respect and integrate into the landscape rather than impose upon it. To achieve this, traditional concrete casting and rock blasting have been avoided, opting instead for building volumes that follow the steep mountain slope. The volume shapes of the buildings are also adapted in response to local wind and sunlight conditions.

Each residence is equipped with a southwest-facing balcony designed to capture optimal sunlight while providing shelter from the prevailing Arctic winds that come from the north. The exteriors of these residences are clad in heat-treated thermo wood, which is resistant to rot and fungi, ensuring durability in the harsh climate while requiring minimal maintenance.

Connecting the city with the landscape, the project features a distinctive branched bridge and staircase structure, reminiscent of Greenland’s infrastructure, as the primary access point for the housing complexes. This design enhances accessibility to Kyststien, a coastal trail that runs behind the Qullilerfik project and serves as a vital aspect of Nuuk’s pedestrian infrastructure. In addition to the 47 housing units, the project also incorporates small business spaces on the ground floor facing the local square, fostering community development and enrichment within the center of Nuuk.

Building in extremely cold climates demands ingenuity beyond standard design practices. We conduct extensive research and meticulously consider local conditions, harnessing every available resource - sun, vegetation, rain, and wind - in what we call climate-driven design. - Mikkel Thams Olsen, co-founder of BIOSIS.

Homes are increasingly being crafted to withstand severe weather conditions, demonstrating resilience and adaptability in the face of nature's fury. Moreover, the field of architecture is delving into the complexities of building in inhospitable areas, where creative solutions are needed in order to create spaces that are not only safe but also well-integrated into their contexts.