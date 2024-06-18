Extreme Architecture: Challenges and Solutions in Inhospitable Environments

Save this picture! Estação Antártica Comandante Ferraz / Estúdio 41. Image © Eron Costin / Estúdio 41

"In various regions of the planet, nature imposes adverse conditions on the human body. In these places, designing a building is almost like creating a garment: an artifact that protects and offers comfort. This challenge requires technological performance that must be combined with aesthetics. Making human beings feel good involves more than just meeting notions of comfort and safety; it's also a question of working with spaces in their symbolic and perceptual dimensions." This is the beginning of the description for the design of the Brazilian Antarctic Station in Antarctica, by Estúdio 41, located on the Keller Peninsula, where the surrounding sea freezes for around six to seven months of the year, where everything and everyone arrives by plane or ship and the nearest hardware store is days away. If designing a building in normal circumstances already presents numerous complexities, it's not hard to imagine the additional challenges when developing something in an extreme environment, such as locations with very high or low temperatures, or in places susceptible to corrosion, radiation, and more. In this article, we will explore the difficulties, the main solutions and the materials used in these contexts.

Architects must create buildings that can withstand the effects of nature and provide adequate shelter for residents. Although this is basically the primary function of buildings, achieving this in challenging environments involves considering various aspects such as functionality, ventilation, insulation, form, seismic design, construction materials, techniques and aesthetics. This requires a combination of creativity and practicality, demanding that form and function be balanced while ensuring that structures are durable and effective. To this end, understanding the specific difficulties and requirements of each site is crucial when planning these environments.

A key approach is the use of passive design techniques, which use renewable resources and minimize the need for active heating and cooling systems. For example, buildings in desert areas could be designed to maximize solar exposure and minimize heat loss, while structures in cold regions should use thick walls and shading systems to block excessive heat. In addition, designers can employ advanced materials and technologies to create more sustainable and functional buildings in harsh environments. Structures in cold climates can benefit from advanced insulation materials to increase energy efficiency, while buildings in desert areas can incorporate solar panels and other renewable energy sources to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Other factors, such as modularity and prefabrication, make construction faster and less stressful. Design elements such as redundancy and fault protection also ensure that a building remains operational even if some components fail. In addition, products designed for harsh conditions may require specific maintenance and repair methods, which must be clearly communicated to operators and fully documented. But what are the main issues and solutions for each context?

Cold Climates

In regions with extremely low temperatures, such as the Arctic and Antarctic, building materials can lose their flexibility and become more susceptible to breaking and cracking, and equipment can malfunction. Workers face health risks such as frostbite and hypothermia. In some places, permafrost (permanently frozen ground) also poses a significant challenge for foundation construction, which must be handled with care.

To mitigate these challenges, the most effective design strategy for dealing with extreme temperatures is a high-quality thermal enclosure. This means a combination of insulation, air sealing and appropriately sized windows. Innovative materials such as aerogel can significantly reduce heat loss. Triple-glazed windows also help to keep the heat in by providing an effective barrier against the cold outside. Reinforced concrete and special steel are designed to withstand extreme cold conditions while maintaining their structural integrity. The use of modular construction technologies can also be advantageous, allowing components to be prefabricated in controlled environments and quickly assembled on site, reducing workers' exposure to the intense cold. Finally, the adoption of renewable energies, such as geothermal and solar, adapted to cold climates, can contribute to more sustainable and efficient construction. Geothermal heating systems, for example, use the heat from underground, which, despite being frozen on the surface, can maintain stable temperatures at greater depths, providing a constant and reliable source of heat.

Hot Climates

In regions with extremely high temperatures, such as deserts and tropical areas, building materials can expand and deteriorate more quickly, and equipment can overheat. Workers face health risks such as heatstroke and dehydration, which must be considered to ensure safe working shifts. In addition, the constant need for cooling represents a significant challenge for the energy efficiency of buildings.

To mitigate these challenges, lightweight wood or metal-framed buildings are ideal for hot and humid tropical climates. Massive or heavy walls are better in temperate climates or where the temperature differs significantly between day and night. In any case, it is essential to use efficient thermal insulation solutions. Innovative materials, such as reflective coatings, can significantly reduce heat absorption. Glazing with solar protection helps to keep the internal temperature down by blocking a considerable amount of solar radiation. In addition, natural ventilation systems, such as strategically placed openings and brise-soleils, improve air circulation and reduce the need for air conditioning, promoting a cooler and more comfortable indoor environment.

Maritime Environments

Sea air, rich in salt and moisture, accelerates corrosion, posing a significant threat to building materials. To combat this, it is essential to use materials that offer superior corrosion resistance. Stainless steels and aluminums for marine use are interesting because of their lightweight and corrosion-resistant properties. Advanced protective coatings, such as epoxy and polyurethane paints, provide additional barriers against the corrosive elements of the sea.

Materials such as galvanized steel, coated with a layer of zinc, offer greater resistance to rust and oxidation. In addition, advanced composite materials, such as fiber-reinforced polymers, provide excellent corrosion resistance without the need for additional coatings or treatments, making them an effective choice for construction in marine environments. In addition, it is interesting to use materials with controlled corrosion, i.e. oxidized layers that protect the inside of an element. This is the case with copper, zinc and others.

Wind and Heavy Rain

In regions subject to wind and heavy rain, building materials must be able to withstand intense forces and prevent water infiltration. To mitigate these challenges, it is essential to use materials that offer high resistance and impermeability. Reinforced concrete and structural steel are key due to their ability to withstand strong winds and impacts from debris. In addition, robust anchoring systems and storm-resistant construction techniques are employed to increase the stability of structures.

Waterproof materials, such as waterproofing membranes and polymer coatings, are used to prevent water infiltration, protecting foundations and other vulnerable parts of the building. Impact-resistant windows and doors, along with storm shutters, provide additional protection against wind and heavy rain. In addition, efficient drainage techniques, such as gutters and proper drainage systems, are essential to manage rainwater and prevent structural damage.

High Altitudes

In these environments, the challenges include low atmospheric pressure, extreme temperature variations, exposure to intense solar radiation and the need for protection against avalanches and other natural phenomena. Designing buildings in these conditions requires specific design and material considerations to ensure safety, comfort and energy efficiency. Insulation and thermal performance are critical considerations. Double or triple glazed windows provide additional insulation and help maintain stable internal temperatures. Materials with high thermal mass, such as concrete and stone, can absorb and release heat, contributing to energy efficiency.

Structural integrity is another important concern. Steel structures offer flexibility and resilience, making them suitable for areas with heavy snow loads and strong winds. Advanced composite materials provide lightweight, high-strength solutions that can withstand extreme weather conditions while reducing transportation costs. Careful consideration of these factors ensures that buildings in high-altitude environments are not only resilient and durable, but also energy-efficient and sustainable.

When designing structures for extreme environments, the choice of materials is key to ensuring durability, functionality and sustainability. Each environment—whether polar regions, deserts or outer space—requires specific materials that can withstand its unique challenges. In addition, with the ongoing climate crisis, it's vital to consider the resilience of buildings to increasingly severe weather conditions. Adopting sustainable and innovative construction practices not only increases the longevity of structures, but also contributes to mitigating environmental impacts, promoting a safer and more sustainable future.