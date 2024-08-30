First Look at Burning Man 2024: Exploring Curiouser & Curiouser Art Installations

Every August, the Black Rock Desert in Nevada transforms into a vibrant city for Burning Man, a week-long festival that culminates in the ceremonial burning of a large wooden effigy. Established in 1986, the festival is renowned for its unconventional art installations and striking desert setting. While varied in their expression, the installations follow a central theme of the year. For this edition, the title “Curiouser & Curiouser” takes inspiration from the Mad Hatter from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, prompting participants to engage with wonder and embrace the whimsical and mysterious. This year’s central temple installation is designed by Caroline Ghosn to represent togetherness and mutual respect. Following a Burning Man Tradition, the temple design is selected following an international competition.

The 2024 Burning Man takes place from August 25 to September 2. For the first time in the last decade, this year’s edition failed to sell out, as longtime attendees cite economic uncertainty, rising living costs, and concerns over unexpected weather conditions. Last year, heavy rains inundated the desert and festival site, creating thick, ankle-deep mud which made vehicular transportation impossible for a couple of days.

Discover below the first images of Burning Man's installations and pavilions straight from the desert.